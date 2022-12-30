The goal of the four hats
This is the best goal by Pelé that has ever been seen. Occurred
in 1959 in the Paulista championship. Pelé was only 19 years old
when he made this prodigious move…
…Starts after Pelé receives a pass
in front of the Dorval area. The Brazilian star does
pass the ball over Julinho’s head and repeat the hat
then about Clovis and Homer. before the exit
of ‘Manos de Tigre’, nickname of the rival goalkeeper, lets the ball bounce and returns
to pass it over. He culminates his wonderful move with
a header to send the ball to the bottom of the arc.
The pact with Puma
The Puma ‘King’ were used
by Pelé in the 1970 World Cup.
The German brand offered
to the star 25,000 dollars for
show them off during the competition.
During the match against Peru,
Pelé asked the referee to pause
the game to tie the shoelaces.
In this way, in the first
world broadcast in color,
all tv cameras
they focused on the brand new
footwear of the player. Was
a masterpiece
of marketing.
