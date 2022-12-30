The goal of the four hats

This is the best goal by Pelé that has ever been seen. Occurred in 1959 in the Paulista championship. Pelé was only 19 years old when he made this prodigious move…

…Starts after Pelé receives a pass in front of the Dorval area. The Brazilian star does pass the ball over Julinho’s head and repeat the hat then about Clovis and Homer. before the exit of ‘Manos de Tigre’, nickname of the rival goalkeeper, lets the ball bounce and returns to pass it over. He culminates his wonderful move with a header to send the ball to the bottom of the arc.

The pact with Puma The Puma ‘King’ were used by Pelé in the 1970 World Cup. The German brand offered to the star 25,000 dollars for show them off during the competition. During the match against Peru, Pelé asked the referee to pause the game to tie the shoelaces. See also Dad, is this true? In this way, in the first world broadcast in color, all tv cameras they focused on the brand new footwear of the player. Was a masterpiece of marketing.

