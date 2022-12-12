Continuing with our Christmas lists, It is time to discover the best gifts in the television market. Having a console is great, but it’s not much use if you don’t have a TV that is capable of running games at 4K and 60fps. Likewise, this is also the perfect time to buy a couple of attachments that will expand your experience.

TCL Sound Bar – Available at $1,299 pesos.

On more than one occasion, the integrated speakers of a TV are not enough. In this way, this sound bar is perfect for enjoying your favorite series and movies with great audio.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player – Available at $599 pesos.

A streaming box is perfect for all those who don’t want to pay for cable. With access to YouTube, Netflix, and more streaming platforms, you won’t have to worry about missing anything.

ROKU Streaming Stick 4K – Available at $999 pesos.

Now, if you have a TV with 4K support, then this device is the one you need to enjoy your favorite content.

SANSUI TV 2022 – Available at $2,490 pesos.

Starting with the affordable options, this is a great television to enjoy your favorite series and movies.

SANSUI 40″ Full HD – Available at $4,719 pesos.

Similar to the previous model, but with a larger size, so that you can enjoy your games in a better way.

TCL Screen 55″ 4K Smart TV QLED – Available at $9,795 pesos.

Going a step further, this TV with 4K support and a QLED screen is all you need to enjoy some of the best premieres of the season of the end of the year.

LG Screen UHD TV AI ThinQ 60″ 4K – Available at $11,759 pesos.

LG is one of the best brands in the television market, and if you have doubts, then this model can solve all your questions.

Sony 4K Ultra HD 65″ Screen – Available at $13,999 pesos.

For its part, Sony’s work is impeccable when talking about screens, and with this 65-inch model, the only thing you should worry about is having the space for the TV.

Sony 43-inch 4K UHD LED Screen – Available at $14,306 pesos.

If the last option is too big, then this model is all you need in your house.

Sony BRAVIA – Available at $6,379 pesos.

An affordable option for everyone who wants to test Sony technology on televisions.

Via: Amazon