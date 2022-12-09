For all PC users out there, this is the perfect season to upgrade some of the components you need. Thus, in this Christmas list we share the best gifts a PC Master Race member needs to see under the tree these days.

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – Available at $1,643 pesos.

Keyboards are an essential part, and mechanical ones have become a very popular option due to their compatibility, and there is no better alternative than Logitech.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB – Available at $759 pesos.

On the other hand, keyboards with RGB lights are also a necessity for many gamers. In this way, this option will not only not affect your wallet, but it will also give your PC more style.

Razer DeathAdder V2 – Available at $499 pesos.

Razer makes quality products, and if you want to match your keyboard, this mouse features RGB lighting so you can show off your style on social media too.

Logitech G502 Hero Mouse Gaming – Available at $775 pesos.

If you don’t mind missing out on RGB lights, this option from Logitech is well worth considering the extra buttons, and customization of the mouse.

HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming headphones – Available at $599 pesos.

Continuing now with the audio, headphones are a must, and with this option from HyperX you will not only have a good option, but you will also be able to communicate with your friends.

Razer Kraken Ultimate – Available at $2,380 pesos.

If you are looking for quality, these are the headphones you have to buy. Along with this, the RGB lights can also match the rest of your PC.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card – Available at $9,481 pesos.

The time has come for you to improve the graphics card of your PC, and the RTX 3060 is one of the best options at the moment.

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 – Available at $8,899 pesos.

Considered one of the most popular graphics cards of the moment, the RTX 1650 still has a lot to offer to the public.

AOC C24G1A 24-inch frameless curved gaming monitor – Available at $3,042 pesos.

A monitor is essential, it is with this option on your wish list, the time has come to finish building the PC of your dreams.

SAMSUNG – 24″ Curved Panel Monitor – Available at $3,099 pesos.

The quality of Samsung is something that is never in doubt. In this way, this monitor is perfect for everyone who is still building their PC.

Via: Amazon