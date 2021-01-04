A woman hugs her 82-year-old father in a nursing home in the city of São Paulo (Brazil) on December 23. Sebastiao Moreira / EFE

These Christmas parties of the covid-19 should be one of the saddest for so many lives lost and for the fears that haunt us. And yet, together with the pain that we cannot free ourselves from, they have brought us the gift of discovering that we still know how to love ourselves. These days we have wished more than ever to have by our side not only the family but also the friends of the heart …