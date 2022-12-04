Many girls dream of having a great fifteen-year-old party and being able to wear a pompous dress in front of all their guests, which is why it has become a trend in the social networks the video showing the reunion of a daughter and her father at the quinceanera party of the minor after being 10 years old without seeing each other.

As mentioned before, one of the biggest dreams of girls is to be able to celebrate their XV years with their family, friends and other loved ones. In addition, they also long for the moment to open all their presents, but what greater gift than returning to your dad after not doing it for years?

It was through the TikTok social network where the video was posted in which you can see how it was that a quinceanera He received the best gift in the world: to see his father again after a decade of not being able to do so.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the loving reunion between father and daughter occurred at the time a special dynamic was taking place at the XV-year party.

It was when each one of the members of the family of the young fifteen-year-old had to approach her to give her a rosethat the father of the party took advantage of the occasion and approached his daughter.

It was in this way that, dressed in jeans, a jacket, boots and a hat, the man approached the fifteen-year-old. As expected, the young woman could not contain her excitement and began to cry seeing the person she stopped seeing when she was just a 5-year-old girl.

“10 years without seeing her dad and the day of her quinceañera surprised her,” can be read in the description added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

In the viral images, it can be seen that the quinceañera’s mother and father approach with a bouquet of roses, and it is at this moment that the two hug each other.

Users criticize dad’s cold hug

As expected, the clip uploaded to TikTok quickly went viral, managing to accumulate, so far, more than 11 million viewsas well as more than 1.2 million “likes” and hundreds of comments.

It should be noted that in the comment box there were not a few users who indicated that the hug between the party and her father was very coldtaking into account the years they had not seen each other.

“That colder hug, I don’t see my children for a month and when I see them I don’t want to let them go! Congratulations, a very beautiful quinceañera and mommy too,” wrote a netizen.