Gazpacho is one of the most representative dishes of Spanish gastronomy. A traditional recipe that cannot be missing in Spanish homes during the hottest months. And it is that now that summer is approaching and temperatures are rising, people are craving more refreshing meals.

The flavor of the mixture of tomato, pepper, cucumber, garlic and olive oil is delicious. Therefore, it becomes a perfect and healthy dish. Although gazpacho is easy to make and does not require long cooking times, supermarkets offer this delicacy already prepared. This option is chosen by many consumers due to lack of time, not having a good hand in the kitchen, or simply because the flavor of many of these packaged products captivates them.

The best gazpacho, made in the Region



The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) highlights one of them as the best among the great variety that currently exists on the market. It is the Villaolivo gazpacho that is made in Totana. In this municipality of the Region of Murcia is the Almazara Villaolivo, belonging to Productos Mediterráneo Belchí Salas SL, based in Alhama de Murcia, which makes this cold soup.

The Villaolivo brand from the Region of Murcia has been producing handcrafted products for more than 60 years, using exclusively natural products that do not contain any additives. In addition to gazpacho, on their website you can find extra virgin oil, monovarietal and flavored oils, appetizers or jams.

It is not the only gazpacho in the Region of Murcia that has good ratings. The Sabores de Belén Esteban gazpacho, produced by the Cool Company in Alhama de Murcia, has been gaining more followers after its launch. The networks have been filled with good comments and even Rosalía herself has also fallen for the elaboration of Murcian origin.