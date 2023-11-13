The last national team break of the year 2023 is here. Over the next few days we will have a series of exciting international duels, highlighting the quality and rivalries in world football, and with many things at stake. These are some of the most anticipated matchups:
Next week he will give us the long-awaited Rio de la Plata classic between Argentina and Uruguay. Two South American giants will face off, with Lionel Messi and Araujo leading their respective teams. This confrontation promises intense emotions and football magic.
The South American rivalry continues with the clash between Colombia and Brazil. Vini Jr, the Brazilian star, will face the Colombian defense in a duel that could define positions in the table. Can Colombia surprise the Verdeamarela?
The rematch between Brazil and Argentina comes quickly, offering fans another dose of this South American classic. After the previous confrontation, both teams will seek to impose their dominance and leave a mark before future competitions.
Italy and Macedonia will meet in a match that promises to revive the recent history between both teams with qualification for Euro 2024 at stake. Macedonia’s victory in the last World Cup preview adds an element of morbidity to this confrontation. Can Italy take revenge?
At the European level, the Netherlands and Ireland will face each other in a duel that promises to be electrifying. Both teams will seek to demonstrate their quality and strength on the field, leaving spectators expectant of what may happen.
Next week is shaping up to be an exciting day of international football, with these matches promising unforgettable moments and raw emotions. Fans around the world will be watching these clashes, eager to witness the talent and passion that only football can offer.
