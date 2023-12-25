Lethal Company was the best game of 2023 on PC according to SteamDB

The authors of the SteamDB site named the most highly rated games of 2023, available on PC and Steam. The rating was published on website service.

The creators of the site formed the top according to their own criteria: in addition to evaluating the players, the algorithm also took into account the number of reviews. First place went to Lethal Company, a cooperative horror video game. The title received 97.03 percent positive ratings. In second and third positions were HoloCure – Save the Fans! and Pizza Tower – 97.02 and 96.76 percent, respectively.

The top ten included the remake of Resident Evil 4, VPet, Cats Hidden in Paris, Cats Hidden in Jingle Jam, Dave the Diver, Papa's Freezeria Deluxe. One of the most popular games of the year, Baldur's Gate 3, which won the main nomination at The Game Awards 2023, was placed in ninth place.

The list of highly rated games also included Brotato, Crab Champions, Pineapple on pizza, Volcano Princess, Rus vs. Lizards, Steam Engine Simulator, Hi-Fi RUSH, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Chants of Sennaar and The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. All of the above titles received at least 95 percent positive ratings on Steam.

Previously, PlayStation users named Spider-Man 2 the main game of 2023. The company that released the title, Insomniac Games, received the “Studio of the Year” award.