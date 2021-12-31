What are the best games of 2021 for Jason Schreier: here is his Top 10, have you played them all?

Jason Schreier, well-known journalist and insider of the videogame industry, revealed through the Bloomberg newsletter (his) best games of 2021. Let’s see all the details on what has been revealed. First of all, here is it Jason Schreier’s list of the best games of 2021, in alphabetical order: Bravely Default 2

Deathloop

The Forgotten City

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The House in Fata Morgana

Metroid Dread

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

Overboard!

Psychonauts 2

Tales of Arise Here are Schreier’s words for each game he chooses.

Bravely Default 2 Bravely Default 2 Schreier writes: “In 1990, a Japanese game called Final Fantasy III introduced what was called the” job “system: instead of being assigned to an archetype, like many games before it (including Dungeons & Dragons), each character could change. class on the fly. You could switch between jobs, like White Mage and Knight, whenever you wanted, customizing characters in a way that was never possible before. The formula appeared in many, many later Square games. Enix Holdings Co. has gotten a lot of improvements over the years, but fundamentally, that’s what makes a game like Bravely Default 2 so good. Even the loud music, a funny story, and a solid fighting system don’t hurt either. “

Deathloop



Deathloop Schreier writes: “Time loops have been a big theme in this year’s video games. It’s a coincidence (given that nearly all of this year’s games went into development well before the pandemic) but also an appropriate theme for 2021. , a year where everything keeps repeating itself. Deathloop, the latest game from Arkane Studios’ design geniuses, sends you to an island where everyone lives the same day over and over again. Your task as the expert security Colt Vahn, is to break the loop by defeating eight of the people who created it. To do this you need to uncover the quirks and mysteries of each character so that you can manipulate them to find them in the perfect place to be killed. Clever concept that has nothing to do with anything I’ve played before. One big tip: turn off all search indicators. With them on, it’s a very different (and much worse) game. “

The Forgotten City



The Forgotten City Schreier writes: “An ancient Roman city lives under a strange curse: If one person commits a sin, everyone dies. You play as a modern explorer who gets stuck in a time loop within this city. To escape, you have to understand who continues to commit sins and why, by going around talking to the residents of the city and solving their problems. The Forgotten City started out as a mod created by fans of the iconic Skyrim game, but it is so much more. “

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles



The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Schreier writes: “I have long been obsessed with the Ace Attorney series, a series of text-rich games where you play as a defense attorney who has to get innocent clients acquitted. This latest game in the series, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, is a duology set in 19th century Britain and Japan. The story begins with a bang – you are a law student framed for murder – and from there it becomes more and more savage, eventually leading to the unraveling of a worldwide conspiracy. “

The House in Fata Morgana



The House in Fata Morgana Schreier writes: “In the brilliant and disturbing game The House in Fata Morgana, nothing is really done except reading. Calling it a game could be a stretch. This is a visual novel, set in a single building through centuries of love, loss, betrayal. and grief. It starts with three seemingly unrelated stories – about the jealousy of a sister, a mad man and a greedy entrepreneur – and then ties them all together with an ending that can only be described as epic. This isn’t your typical game, but if you like literature, it’s worth a look. “

Metroid Dread



Metroid Dread Schreier writes, “Metroid’s first new single-player story in 11 years has been done in a big way. Developers at Spanish studio MercurySteam do a great job of capturing what makes Metroid great: that feeling of vast exploration, looming. sense of danger and, of course, game mechanics so smooth that you just want to keep playing. “

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye



Outer Wilds Schreier writes, “Outer Wilds, released in 2019, is one of the best video games ever made – an archaeological tour through a solar system filled with mysteries, puzzles and dead aliens. This year’s expansion, Echoes of the Eye, takes you into a beautiful and baffling new area called Stranger and introduces you to its former inhabitants. Outside of some frustrating sections (horror doesn’t mix well with exploration), it’s as good as its predecessor. “

Overboard!



Overboard! Schreier writes: “We are in 1935. You are on a cruise ship going from Europe to New York. And someone was murdered! But here’s the twist: it was you. In this brilliant game do Inkle, creators of the equally brilliant 80 Days, you are given less than eight hours to escape the grisly crime. You will roam the ship, talk to other passengers and try to figure out how to “prove” your innocence – or frame someone else. If you don’t succeed. , you can start the day over and try again, with the new information gained on the location of other passengers and what they may know. Creating and executing a meticulous plan is an emotion like few others. “

Psychonauts 2



Psychonauts 2 Schreier writes: “The platformer, a video game genre born with Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. in the 1980s, remains as delightful today as they were 40 years ago. Psychonauts 2 is the perfect example. As Razputin, a psychic acrobat With the power to infiltrate people’s minds, you set off on a series of missions with the rest of the Psychonauts, a kind of psychic spy agency. With creative levels and hilarious writing by designer Tim Schafer and his team, this game is pure joy. “