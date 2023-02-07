With the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy many fans of Harry Potter they are eager to become wizards and students at Hogwarts. Also, according to several critics, it seems that it will be everything that fans of the magical world have expected in video games.

We know that the young magician and his universe have had quite a few installments of interactive entertainment. For this reason we wanted to recall the best ones and make a small list with these adventures. Although they didn’t have the best technology or gameplay, they did give us hours of fun outside of the muggle world.

Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup

Who does not remember watching Quidditch matches in the movies of Harry Potter and feel like participating? Fortunately, EA gave us the opportunity to feel like all stars of this magical sport with the Quidditch World Cup.

Source: EA Games

Its gameplay was quite simple, but the matches became quite entertaining. Especially when you played with friends, since you could enjoy it in multiplayer mode. As if that were not enough, you could choose teams from different parts of the world, as if it were a FIFA game.

Sometimes it was a bit unfair, especially when someone took the golden snitch. However we think it did a very good job of giving us an entertaining fantasy sport. Maybe they could even revive it around this time as a free to play that Harry Potter fans would love.

Philosopher’s Stone on PS1 gave us very fond memories

Along with the premiere of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came his own video game. Although games based on movies often leave a bad impression, this one broke with tradition. Those who played it found themselves with a solid adventure that roughly recounted the events of the film.

It was a platform title that let us explore various parts of Hogwarts castle. All while we helped colleagues, we collected flavored dragees and sometimes we flew with our broom. For the technology of the moment, they did make us feel like the young wizard for a few moments.

Source: EA Games

If you are one of those who grew up in those years, it is very likely that you have played this title. So you’ll probably remember all those ‘come on Harry’ Ron yelled and how to forget the always useful freak out. There is no doubt that this game was the one that laid the foundations for those of Harry Potter that would come over the years.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets perfected its predecessor

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets did what The Philosopher’s Stone did a few years ago, dog corrected and increased. In addition, the fact that it came for the PS2 meant that it came with a graphical improvement that gave the magical world more life.. Although we still remember the long minutes of its loading screens.

Plus, this title took us out of Hogwarts a bit more by letting us explore other well-known areas of the franchise. In fact, its first hours lead us to face the whomping willow and explore the night alley. Which was a taste of how this world would expand.

Source: EA Games

Between the segments that revived the parts of the second Harry Potter film we could attend classes. Completing different challenges gave us access to new spells that would be useful for our adventure. Not to mention, the levels were a bit more open-ended than before. It was a good stepping stone towards what would be our favorite mango game from that era.

The Prisoner of Azkaban was the last good game of the young wizard movies

This style of gameplay introduced in The Philosopher’s Stone and improved on The Secret camera reached its peak in The prisoner of Azkaban. It has everything we loved about previous Harry Potter games, but with some very welcome additions.

To start, he gave us a Hogwarts that could be considered a semi-open world. We could tour its common areas, the bedrooms and the classrooms. Later in the game we could even hop on Buckbeak to catch a flight around school.

Source: EA Games

It also gave us the chance to play Ron and Hermione throughout the game. Also it wasn’t just a change of ‘skin’, each one had their own spells to overcome different obstacles. With the addition of his faithful companions, passing his story became less monotonous.

Even key moments from the movies carried a lot of weight in the game. Rescuing Harry and Sirius from the Dementors was a scene we never got tired of playing. Unfortunately, after this one the games based on his movies fell apart. Until an unexpected savior arrived.

Lego Harry Potter let us enjoy the whole story in a fun and condensed package

Those who have played the Lego titles know that they are always guaranteed fun. Once they got their hands on the Harry Potter saga they gave us some pretty fun games. In addition to the fact that they retold the story of all their films with the characteristic Lego humor.

Like all games of this type, you were unlocking a huge number of characters with their own abilities. Then you had to review the levels with them to collect what you lacked. Not to mention that you could explore Hogwarts and meet different challenges to complete the title 100%

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

If it was already a paradise for fans of collectathons, its fun doubled with its multiplayer. You could live absolutely all this magical Lego retelling in the company of a friend. So if you have a fellow Potterhead, you already know which game they could end up with.

Lego made two Harry Potter installments at the time. If you’re interested in playing them, you’ll be happy to know that a collection of both titles is available for you to enjoy on current consoles. We recommend that you play them and don’t get carried away by their appearance, even if they are just talking cubic toys, they have a lot of potential for fun.

Criticism is already putting Hogwarts Legacy as one of the best Harry Potter games to date. It is not long before the rest of his fans can play it, but we do not deny that it looks promising. Do you think he keeps his promise? What other game would they have added?

