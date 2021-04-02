The coronavirus pandemic brought an unexpected boost to gaming and its product ecosystem that lasts until 2021. In this context, headphones emerged as the ideal complement, not only for the gamer who aspires to become a sports professional electronic (esports), if not also to cope with those moments away from the contact of friends and family.

The main brands in the sector –Hyperx, Logitech and Razer– They offer various options not only designed for the call hardcore gamer, one who has extensive dedication and is familiarized with the latest industry news.

In fact, the enthusiast looking for a product that isolates them from external distractions and guarantees greater immersion, both when playing games and during class and work video calls, also decided to turn to these sophisticated headphones.

Kingston’s gaming division, recently acquired by Hewlett Packard, brought two members of its renowned family of gaming headsets to the country: HyperX Cloud Stinger and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless. Both are characterized by being light and sharing several of their characteristics; although they differ in their connection, since one is linked with cable and the other wirelessly with the device.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger are light and resistant headphones at a more than competitive price for the Argentine market. Its immersive sound quality is driven by 40mm drivers with crisp mids and highs and punchy bass.

Through its microphone, gamers can enhance the experience of chatting with friends without interference thanks to noise cancellation technology that cuts out ambient sound and emphasizes voice.

In addition, 7.1 surround sound adds another level of immersion that also helps capture sounds in a game through more accurate positional audio and on a video call for optimal communication.

On the other hand, HyperX Cloud Stinger + they free the user from cables thanks to its 2.4 Ghz wireless connection. This allows greater freedom of movement with the 12-meter range and 17 hours of autonomy for online gaming sessions on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

As for virtual surround sound, it has no difference when compared to the wired model. The same goes for the 40mm directional drivers, which deliver high-quality sound with great audio precision.

These features provide a more immersive audio experience in horror games, and especially in shooting games, by allowing you to more easily locate the position of your enemies.

Finally, the HyperX Cloud Stinger + have a lightweight design at just 245 grams and feature an adjustable steel slider on the headband, intuitive volume control on the ear cup and noise-canceling microphone that turns mutes when turned.

ASTRO Gaming, the exponent of the Logitech brand, arrived in the country in March with the Playstation version A20 Wireless headset, with a USB receiver compatible with PC and PS4. It also allows you to link it with the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X through an additional transmitter with USB connector.

Designed for long gaming sessions, the A20 is built with lightweight, flexible materials and fabric ear cushions for added comfort. In addition, it features a high-precision unidirectional microphone that rotates to mute your voice and ensures clear communication when you want to speak.

Powered by 2.4 GHz, it offers secure and extended wireless connectivity by offering 15 m of wireless range.

In addition, it has a battery life of up to 15+ hours, allowing you to play during long sessions, and even automatic shutdown after 10 minutes of inactivity.

Finally, the recharging of the headphones is completed at 3.5 hours using a USB-C to USB-A cable, as recognized by Logitech.

Two other options with built-in cable are offered Razer, the American brand of peripherals initially focused on the computer that also managed to adapt to the console format.

The headphone Kraken X It stands out for its soft padding on the headband that relieves pressure on the head while still holding it firmly for a comfortable and fair fit. The ear cushions are covered with memory foam that helps with sound insulation.

Below the left speaker is audio control with mute and volume control buttons for one-handed operation.

The Razer Kraken X are compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices via the 3.5mm audio minijack connector.

The Blackshark V2 X is a headset that essentially targets audiences looking beyond a competitive all-user experience.

Serves from the enthusiast who plays Fortnite or Roblox even those who need communication to Counter Strike or League of Legends. Also, in times of teleworking, it can be a good option when making video calls.

The flexible and foldable microphone features a cardioid diagram that captures only sound from the mouth area.

Like its competitors, Blackshark V2 X It features several features that make it unique: 7.1 surround sound, 50mm drivers in the speakers for high-quality audio performance, and passive noise cancellation for greater focus.

It also has a built-in flexible microphone that manages to suppress noise from the sides and back, improving clarity for a more approximate recreation of your real voice.

Design-wise, the headband and ear cushions form a tighter seal for greater sound isolation. They are covered by a memory foam adaptable to the head and wrapped in a combination of breathable fabric and plush synthetic leather to enjoy long days of games.

