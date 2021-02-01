The main technologies and innovations of the year are named according to the users of the Russian Internet.

The Hi-Tech Mail.ru project for the 11th time has summed up the results of the annual award “The best gadget according to the Russian Internet version 2020”. Users selected the best devices from over 200 participants in 48 nominations.

As a result, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (Technology of the Year), OPPO X 2021 Roll-up Display (Innovation of the Year) and Xiaomi Smart Heated Parka Heated Jacket (Most Unusual Gadget) won the Technology category.

Among smartphones, the best were Huawei P40 Pro (“Flagship of the Year”), Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC (“Optimal Balance”), Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (“Best Mobile Processor”), Honor 30 Pro + (“Affordable Flagship”) and Motorola RAZR 5G (“Return of the Year”).

In the Gadgets category, the leaders were Apple Watch Series 6 (Best Smart Watch), Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition (Best Game Console), Huawei Freebuds Pro (Best Wireless TWS Headphones) and JBL Xtreme 3 (Best wireless speaker “).

The best computers were named ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (“Best Laptop”), ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (“Best Gaming Laptop”), Huawei MateBook X (“Best Design”), Honor MagicBook 15 (“Optimal Balance”) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) (Best Tablet).

Among TVs, Samsung QLED Q950T (“Flagship of the Year”), Sony BRAVIA ZH8 (“Best Design”), Samsung The Sero (“Innovation”) and Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65 (“Optimal Balance”) topped the rating.

In photography, Sony Alpha 7S III (Best Full Frame Camera), Canon EOS M50 Mark II (Best Crop Camera), Sony Alpha 7C (Best Compact Camera) and GoPro HERO9 (Best Video Blog Camera “).

In total, users have voted for the best gadgets more than 1,277,000 times. The award ran from December 17, 2020 to January 31, 2021.