The technological sector plays a fundamental role in the markets, both for its global weight and for the responsibility in the rise of the main stock indices. In fact, the profitability of the American market in recent courses has been closely linked to technological ones, to those known as the Magnificent seven, which are the companies that have most caught the attention.

But in reality it is a phenomenon that is taking place in all world markets, where technology companies are monopolizing profitability. In the German Dax, for example, they represent 45% of the indexwhich is an even greater percentage than that registered in the United States, where they stay at 30%.

Those magnificent seven, which is how Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla are known, have marked the rhythm of world bags with their results and their profitability. At a certain moment, they came to represent 50% of the weighting of the S&P 500. And that concentration is a bit worrying, as the market has demonstrated in the past.

The ‘Puntocom’ crisis

You have to go back to the ‘Puntocom’ bubble to live a similar situation. Before exploding, at the bubble peak, technological ones came to represent 30% of the index weight. Then he fell to 12%, and opened the door to the growth of other sectors, as was the energy.

However, the current situation has nothing to do with then. The problem at the beginning of the century is that technological ones, after the arrival of the Internet, projected benefits to infinity, and authentic follies occurred. From that crisis it was learned, and today the large companies in the sector offer very solid results, with very large growth multipliers, but accompanied by real growth, and the results of the companies accompany those predictions.

Even so, the ‘seven magnificent’ show very different scenarios. According to Fernando Luque, Morningstar senior editor, Apple is a company that is expensive today; Tesla, extremely expensive; And Nvidia, which at some point was very expensive, today has only a slight overvaluation. While the rest are cheap, and are an opportunity for investors.

But if the focus opens and looks at the companies outside the US, for example the European ones, there are also giants with great profitability and potential, such as the German SAP, which offers growth at a more reasonable price than their American homonyms, and that Morningstar considers that it is expensive. Much better option consider ASML, which identify as cheap.

Technology companies are an opportunity for investors, who must have them in their radar. To find the best way to invest in this sector, Joaquín Gómez, deputy director of Eleonomista.es, and Fernando Luque, Senior Editor of Morningstar, present several products that can be orientative.

Fidelity Global Technology (ISIN: LU1213836080)

A global technology background, which includes the stock market strength of this sector. It has the peculiarity that it only invests 60% in the United States, and its main position is Taiwan semiconductor. It does not invest in Nvidia, a company that does not like the manager, who acts strongly. It is a really active management.

JP Morgan Us Technology (ISIN: LU0159052710)

The best background to invest in American technology. There are not many specialized funds in this sector, but this is one of them, and one of the good ones. The manager does not invest too much in Nvidia, who is very underpathed, but ‘the seven magnificent’ have a lot of weight inside the portfolio. It is very concentrated in the Nasdaq.

Myinvestor Nasdaq 100 (ISIN: ES0165265002)

There are very few funds at European level that replicate Nasdaq, the technological market par excellence. There are many ETF products that do, but there are few, two or three funds, and curiously they are all Spanish. There is one of Bankinter, another of ING … but we are left with that of Myinvestor, for the facilities it offers at the currency level, since the main differences they offer are of the dollar’s coverage.

Fidelity China Innovation (ISIN: LU0455706654)

To invest in the Chinese technology market, which is surely the most undervalued in the world, there are good ETF products, but I would stay with Fidelity’s background. It allows access to the magnificent Chinese, such as Tencent, Alibaba … In addition, the government will support its technological sector, as the United States does, so we will see great yields. If expectations are met, China will be the cheapest world market.

JP Morgan Europe Dynamic Technologies (ISIN: LU0210532015)

Again, there are not many funds that invest in the European technological sector. This of JP Morgan gives access to SAP, ASML, Infineon … It is not a cheap sector as a whole, but it is interesting for the different valuations between the different companies, perfect for active managers.