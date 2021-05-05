Full fiber broadband is here. Over the last year, the availability of this much-faster broadband technology has grown significantly across the UK. There’s still a long way to go, but now there’s some competition between BT, EE, Sky, Vodafone and more. These providers are seeking to entice customers to switch to the new service with better offers. If you’re lucky enough to be within the coverage area and want to try it for yourself, here are some of the best full fiber broadband deals out there this month.

But what’s so good about full fiber broadband, I hear you ask? Well, put simply, it can offer much faster speeds than other broadband packages. That’s because it delivers the connection through fiber optic cables directly from the exchange and into your home. It’s not routed through one of those green boxes on the side of the road and an old copper wire phone line.

The one major caveat is that you need to be in the network area to be able to get it, which currently encompasses only about 8 per cent of UK homes. If you can, though, it’s definitely worth considering as the increase in download speeds are hugely beneficial – and not just for gaming. Sure, you’ll be able to download the latest bajillion GB update for Call of Duty much quicker than before, but a busy home will also be able to more easily cope with multiple devices gaming, streaming or downloading all at once.

For those benefits, you’d usually expect a big jump in price but full fiber broadband doesn’t actually cost a whole lot more. In fact, for the most part, it can be the same or cheaper than standard broadband packages. There are more expensive options available, though, if you really want to bump up that download speed up to a massive 900Mb / s.

Now you’ve got the basics, we’re going to get straight into all the best full fiber broadband deals below. However, if you want more information on why full fiber is so exciting you can find our FAQ further down the page.

BT Full Fiber – the best full fiber broadband deal BT currently offers three different full fiber packages, though we’re focusing on just two here as you can sign up with a hefty introductory discount of £ 240. On top of that, BT is one of the most reliable internet providers out there and its Smart Hub can achieve some of the best Wifi coverage throughout normal-sized homes according to independent tests. BT’s infrastructure is also piggy-backing off the UK’s Openreach network so should be the most widely available right now. Onto the offers, the best value of the pair is the Full Fiber 100 package. This comes with average download speeds of 100Mbps for £ 29.99 per month – though some areas can achieve much higher. With the current offer, you’re getting a handsome saving of 25 per cent off the usual price of £ 39.99. If you want to take a step up you can go for BT’s Full Fiber 300 broadband package instead, which offers download speeds of up to 300Mbps. Right now, the monthly fee on that is also reduced by 20 per cent and is down to £ 39.99. In both instances, the contract lasts for 24 months and you’ll have to pay £ 9.99 postage and package for your new hub. However, there are no other hidden fees or activation charges to pay. Package Avg download speed Avg upload speed Contract length Price per month BT Full Fiber 100 100Mb / s 30Mb / s 24 months £ 29.99 BT Full Fiber 300 300Mb / s 50Mb / s 24 months £ 39.99

EE Broadband Full Fiber Max – expensive but excellent bonuses EE is part of the BT Group and that gives the mobile network a chance to build on its current mobile broadband offers into other areas such as full fiber broadband. This is where the new EE Broadband Fiber Max packages come in. Prices are a little high on their own, but they can be especially good full fiber deals if you are an EE monthly mobile customer already – or choose to sign up at the same time. Similar to BT, you can choose between three packages. The best value is Fiber Max 100 at £ 39 per month for 100Mb / s download speeds. You can also upgrade to Fiber Max 300 at £ 47 per month or Fiber Max 900 at £ 60 per month for 300Mb / s and 900Mb / s download speeds, respectively. Each package includes an EE Smart Hub router and requires a £ 25 set up fee. As you’ve probably already spotted, the prices for these packages is more than BT for exactly the same speeds. However, existing EE customers on a 12/24 month SIM plan or monthly mobile phone contract will want to take a closer look as some bonuses do apply. For example, you can get a monthly discount of up to £ 6 on your broadband, a free 20GB mobile data boost and access to Apple TV 4K for the duration of your contract. Some pretty useful and welcome extras! Package Avg download speed Avg upload speed Contract length Price per month EE Full Fiber Max 100 100Mb / s 30Mb / s 18 months £ 39 (£ 35 for EE mobile customers) EE Full Fiber Max 300 300Mb / s 50Mb / s 18 months £ 47 (£ 42 for EE mobile customers) EE Full Fiber Max 900 900Mb / s 50Mb / s 18 months £ 60 (£ 54 for EE mobile customers)

Sky Ultrafast Broadband – good speeds with package deals available Sky Broadband has just launched its fiber to the premises service, meaning speeds of up to 145Mb / s are now available at 7.3 million households through its Sky Broadband Ultrafast package. Keeping reasonably competitive with other full fiber broadband deals, this top-end package costs £ 35 per month. You’ll need to pay £ 9.95 for router delivery and there’s a possible £ 10 connection charge too. You can, of course, combine this with Sky TV and get everything wrapped up into a single TV and full fiber broadband package deal. This will also allow you to dip into the TV extras such as Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, should that be of interest. Have a browse through all of those right here. If you’re not lucky enough to live in an area that’s capable of taking advantage of its speediest Ultrafast package, you can also get Sky Broadband Superfast. This also uses the new FTTP technology for a quicker and more reliable full fiber connection but average speeds will drop to 59Mb / s. That’ll set you back £ 28 per month. You can choose to add a WiFi Guarantee for an extra £ 5 per month that, well, guarantees WiFi in every room of the house or you’ll get money back, plus a few other perks.

Hyperoptic Broadband – great value full fiber broadband Hyperoptic is a relatively new player in the world of home broadband. However, it has quickly gained a name for itself thanks to the ridiculously fast speeds of its Hyperfast package (which is up to 10x faster than BT’s Full Fiber 100). Alongside that, the newcomer boasts excellent value for money, shorter contract lengths and various other features that many of the big companies tend to ignore. For example, you can set up a rolling monthly contract with Hyperoptic, forgo a landline connection completely if you don’t need one and receive mirrored upload speeds – perfect for massive file transfers or live streaming on Twitch. As a newcomer in the space, though, it has even more limited availability across the UK. Therefore, unless you live in the big cities or very specific regions then you might not find it’s available in your area. Hyperoptic is constantly growing its reach, though. Here’s a breakdown of each of its five packages below. Hyperoptic Superfast is the most sensible and best value for money pick, though you may want to upgrade to the quicker speeds depending on your needs while they’re more deeply discounted. These prices are without a phone line included, otherwise, you’ll need to add an extra £ 2 per month to the cost. You’ll also need to pay a £ 29 activation fee (reduced to £ 9.99 on the 30Mb package).

Virgin Media – not exactly full fiber but still incredibly fast While not strictly offering a full fiber broadband connection, we’ve chosen to highlight some offers from Virgin Media as its speeds can rival both BT and Hyperoptic. The one major caveat is that because Virgin uses its own technology to connect your home to its network, you’ll need to be living in an area where its coaxial cables have been installed. You can check that very quickly by entering your postcode on its website. While its speeds can be excellent, Virgin is one of the more expensive providers out there. That said, there always seems to be a new bundle offer available every few weeks to help lessen the sting a little. Expect to be buying your phone line or a TV package on top in order to save the most money. Right now the lowest M100 broadband package is £ 44 on its own, but with TV and phone line thrown in it goes down to £ 33. Ultimately, Virgin could be worth considering if you’re looking for somewhere to bundle in your broadband, TV and phone into a single package. There are usually better savings to be found there – and sometimes a few extras thrown in for good measure too. This could be Amazon vouchers, tech gifts, bill credit or free introductory periods.

Full fiber broadband FAQs We appreciate that full fiber broadband is a fairly new development so you might have some questions about what it's all about. You can find the most common ones answered below, but feel free to jump into the comments with any more and we'll do our best to answer them! What is full fiber broadband? Also known as fiber to the premises (FTTP), full fiber broadband brings your internet connection directly from the exchange and into your home. That means it's a much quicker and more reliable connection compared to standard fiber broadband. The majority of other fiber broadband connections are known as fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) which run through to a box in the street and then into your home through traditional copper wire cables. Thus, speeds are much more limited and your top speed could be reduced depending on your distance from the cabinet. What are the benefits of full fiber broadband? Speed. Speed. Speed. That's the quick and easy answer. With full fiber broadband, you can achieve download speeds of up to 1Gbps on the top-end packages. It's still extremely fast at the lower end of the scale, too, with even the entry-level packages boasting average download speeds of at least 100Mbps. In comparison, average fiber broadband speeds are from 35Mbps to 67Mbps. Can I get full fiber broadband? Full fiber broadband is currently available in a limited number of homes across the UK, but the technology is becoming more widely available all the time. For example, right now, big cities such as London, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Swansea and more are getting faster speeds. The best way to check availability, though, is to enter your postcode on each provider's website for all the latest information. According to USwitch, full fiber broadband is available in only 8% of homes across the country, so you can see just how limited it is right now. That said, with government investment, this number is set to grow and bring full fiber to more homes in the coming years – and more are being added every month. Which providers are offering full fiber broadband? Currently, BT, EE and Hyperoptic are the main players in the world of full fiber broadband. You just have to hope you've won the postcode lottery and it's available in your area. Hyperoptic, in particular, has focused heavily on new build flats and apartment blocks. TalkTalk and Vodafone are taking steps to start providing full fiber broadband, too, so expect to see them on this page very soon. You can also achieve similar speeds to full fiber with a Virgin Media connection. However, that requires you to be an area where its own coaxial cables have been installed. That just about concludes our roundup of the best full fiber broadband deals that are currently available. As the technology becomes more widely available we expect to see more providers and better offers, so we'll be sure to keep this page updated.