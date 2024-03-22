Currently the America It has right backs in its ranks Emilio Lara, Israel Kings and Kevin Alvarezwhile on the left they are Cristian Calderon, Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyeswho seek to remain in the fans' memory with their good performances.
Throughout history, there have been great full-backs in El Nido who did their job very well, helping to win titles, being remembered as true heroes, including some like Norberto Iacono, Rene Trujillo, Vinicio Bravo and Fernando Cuenca.
Here we leave you the ten best in the history of the azulcrema club, ranked:
He Gringo He was harshly criticized during his time in El Nido, but he also left good impressions. His debut took place in 2001, but in the Summer of 2002 he became a starter and was champion. A year later, the right back was called up to the Mexican teamattending the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
The defender played more than 250 games with the feathered team, winning two Leagues, a Champion of Champions, a CONCACAF Giants Cup and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Another Azulcremas youth squad. The right-back made his debut in 2001, however, later he went on loan to the saint Louisreturning to El Nido in 2004 to continue his career until 2012 with more than 250 games played.
Kevin had the advantage that he could handle both profiles, which also led him to be considered by the Mexican team on different occasions.
Regarding trophies, the one born in Mexico City won a League, a Champion of Champions and two CONCACAF Giant Cups.
He was one of the few foreign full-backs to join the Eagles. The Uruguayan arrived for the 1988-89 campaign when the capital's team had just become champions and when they already had another famous left back like Efrain Herrerawhich they gave in exchange to Necaxa.
The Uruguayan could play in both profiles, being used more on the left side. He quickly won the Mexico Cup against Cougarswhich was his first match, demonstrating technique, solvency, leadership and clarity, making the Knife.
He was the champion of the League, Champion of Champions, CONCACAF and the Inter-American Cup, and he was also selected for his country, leaving Coapa in '94 to put on the jersey of Tigers.
The Jarocho thing was an incredible story, because it changed the famous 'It's all Layún's fault' for titles and the recognition of the fans, and his last title was achieved with the captain's badge, as he did before leaving for Europe.
The winger arrived at El Nido after a trip to the Old Continent with the Atalanta from Italy, receiving constant criticism, but little by little he improved to become a two-time World Cup player and secure a second trip to Europe.
With an educated leg and a lot of heart, the youth squad Red Sharks won three leagues with him America in 2013, 2014 and 2023, retiring after obtaining the latter.
A youth player of the team who debuted in the mid-80s. During his time at El Nido he won the PRODE 85 Leagues, 1987-88 and 1988-89, as well as two Champion of Champions in 1988 and 1989.
He remained for more than a decade and during that time he was selected for the national team, and was also an assistant to the Dutch team. Leo Bennhacker, Manolo Lapuente and Mario Carrillo and later became Sports Director of Basic Forces Schools.
The right back was trained in Coapa, making his debut in the 1974-75 Cup, although his consolidation did not occur until the 1978-79 season, remaining in the club until 1986, in addition to going to the 86 World Cup.
They won three Leagues, a Champion of Champions, a CONCACAF Cup and an Inter-American Cup.
The youth player scored a total of 25 goals to become the best scoring defender of the Aztec team.
At the age of 13, the man from Naucalpan de Juárez joined the capital team. At the age of 17 he debuted with the first team, scoring his first goal against Morelia in the Cup tournament, although he played as a forward. It was not until Winter '96 when he earned the starting position as a winger, with a great header and a natural talent to go forward.
He wore the captain's badge several times and was a World Cup player in France 98, and also played in other tournaments with the national team.
He is considered an emblem of the institution, and he always expressed his love for the team's colors, on and off the field. Likewise, he had a sporting hatred towards Chivasso much so that he never exchanged shirts with them.
Formed in Pachuca He showed his good conditions by winning titles, which put him in the sights of Chivas and Americathe latter being the one who brought him into their ranks, without knowing that he would become one of their historic ones.
During his time in Coapa, the right back became a reference, then captain and at the end of his time at the institution in 2020 he left three League titles, a Copa MX, a Champion of Champions and two CONCACAF Champions League, apart from being twice World Cup winner.
He Che Che He was one of the club's best hires, coming from Necaxa. His adaptation was immediate and his main virtue was his offensive game, always reaching the goal line. The right back spent almost a decade in Coapa, always as a starter and at a high level.
National team and multiple champion with the Águilas by winning a League and Champion of Champions in the 88-89 season, as well as monarch of the CONCACAF in 1990-91 and 1992-93 and of the Inter-American Cup in 1991. He was a great man.
He Pichojos arose from Necaxa and reinforced the Millonetas for the 1969-70 season. At that time he was already considered the best left back in Mexican soccer. Thanks to that poster, he managed to play more than 300 games with the blue-cream jersey until he left the club in 1978.
The winger was also League champion in 1970-71 and 1975-76, Champion of Champions, CONCACAF Champion and Inter-American Cup.
