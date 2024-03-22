Throughout history, there have been great full-backs in El Nido who did their job very well, helping to win titles, being remembered as true heroes, including some like Norberto Iacono, Rene Trujillo, Vinicio Bravo and Fernando Cuenca.

Here we leave you the ten best in the history of the azulcrema club, ranked:

The defender played more than 250 games with the feathered team, winning two Leagues, a Champion of Champions, a CONCACAF Giants Cup and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Kevin had the advantage that he could handle both profiles, which also led him to be considered by the Mexican team on different occasions.

Regarding trophies, the one born in Mexico City won a League, a Champion of Champions and two CONCACAF Giant Cups.

The Uruguayan could play in both profiles, being used more on the left side. He quickly won the Mexico Cup against Cougarswhich was his first match, demonstrating technique, solvency, leadership and clarity, making the Knife.

He was the champion of the League, Champion of Champions, CONCACAF and the Inter-American Cup, and he was also selected for his country, leaving Coapa in '94 to put on the jersey of Tigers.

The winger arrived at El Nido after a trip to the Old Continent with the Atalanta from Italy, receiving constant criticism, but little by little he improved to become a two-time World Cup player and secure a second trip to Europe.

With an educated leg and a lot of heart, the youth squad Red Sharks won three leagues with him America in 2013, 2014 and 2023, retiring after obtaining the latter.

He remained for more than a decade and during that time he was selected for the national team, and was also an assistant to the Dutch team. Leo Bennhacker, Manolo Lapuente and Mario Carrillo and later became Sports Director of Basic Forces Schools.

From left to right: Mario Trejo, Armando Manzo, Alfredo Tena, Vinicio Bravo, Javier Aguirre, Antonio Luna with Club América in 1984.

They won three Leagues, a Champion of Champions, a CONCACAF Cup and an Inter-American Cup.

The youth player scored a total of 25 goals to become the best scoring defender of the Aztec team.

"America's shirt is made of silk and Guadalajara's is made of polyester" Isaac Terrazas.

He wore the captain's badge several times and was a World Cup player in France 98, and also played in other tournaments with the national team.

He is considered an emblem of the institution, and he always expressed his love for the team's colors, on and off the field. Likewise, he had a sporting hatred towards Chivasso much so that he never exchanged shirts with them.

During his time in Coapa, the right back became a reference, then captain and at the end of his time at the institution in 2020 he left three League titles, a Copa MX, a Champion of Champions and two CONCACAF Champions League, apart from being twice World Cup winner.

Today Juan Hernández turns 57, the Mexican played for Necaxa, América, Atlante and Monterrey. Conquered Liga MX, Champion of Champions, CONCACAF Champions League and Inter-American Cup

National team and multiple champion with the Águilas by winning a League and Champion of Champions in the 88-89 season, as well as monarch of the CONCACAF in 1990-91 and 1992-93 and of the Inter-American Cup in 1991. He was a great man.

Mario "el Pichojos" Pérez, wearing the shirt of the America club in 1972.

The winger was also League champion in 1970-71 and 1975-76, Champion of Champions, CONCACAF Champion and Inter-American Cup.