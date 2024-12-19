He liver It is located in the upper right part of the abdominal cavity, below the diaphragm and above the stomach. Its color is reddish brown and it fulfills several functions, according to Stanford Medicine: regulates most of the chemical levels in the blood (freeing it from harmful substances such as alcohol and drugs) and excretes bile, which breaks down fats and prepares them for digestion and absorption.

All the blood that leaves the stomach and intestines passes through the liverwhich processes this blood and separates its components, balances them and creates nutrients for the body to use. It also metabolizes medications in the blood for use by the body, produces bile, proteins and cholesterol.

It is important to keep this organ clean because how important its functioning is for the body. Food is a way for the liver to work in the best way. Some fruit They are considered beneficial to support your health as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and detoxifying properties.

How eating apple helps cleanse the liver

The apple It is good for fatty liver. Proteins formed in the liver transport iron, vitamin A and copper to the rest of the body. This fruit It has positive effects on the liver because it is rich in nutrients and specific compounds that improve liver function.

Contains pectinsa soluble fiber that helps eliminate toxins. This fiber also reduces cholesterol, improve blood glucose control, this helps prevent diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems.