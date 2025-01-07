He intestine is an organ responsible for extracting nutrients and water from food that we consume, which are then absorbed by the body. It is divided into two parts: the small intestine, which measures between five and seven meters long, and the large intestinewhich is approximately one and a half meters.

In the wall of the small intestine where food is absorbedwhile in the large intestine water is reabsorbed and the remains not used by the body are compacted, forming feces that are then expelled through the anus.

It is essential care for and keep the intestine healthy to ensure that these functions are carried out appropriately. If not done correctly, problems may arise such as constipation, irritations or inflammations in this organ. There are natural methods to clean the intestine and promote its proper functioning.

Obviously, drink enough water It is important for the digestive process and taking it after meals helps break down and process food. Another key is eat foods rich in fibersince it participates in the nutrient absorption and digestion speed and in the movement of waste.

Benefits for the intestine of eating apples

There are fruits that are high in fiber, such as berries, citrus fruits, pears, or apples with skin. In the case of the latter, they have a high content of fiber, water and nutrients that facilitate digestion. When you take a unpeeled apple its content takes center stage insoluble fibers, that accelerate intestinal transit.

While, at Take it without skin, pectin takes center stage, a soluble fiber that is in its pulp and that helps with fluid retention, contributing to the formation of the intestinal bolus. Pectin also absorbs the bacteria that cause colitis and allows the minerals lost due to excess bowel movements to be recovered.

The apple is also a source of tanninssubstances that appear when this fruit oxidizes when in contact with air. The function of tannins is to dry and reduce inflammation of the intestinal mucosa, helping to treat diarrhea.