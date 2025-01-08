The urinary bladderAs we all know, It is an elastic, hollow organ located in the pelvis that is part of the urinary tract. Its main function is to store urine produced by the kidneys until it is later expelled through the urethra during urination.

When the bladder is empty, it has a triangular pyramid shape, with a base, facing backwards, two lateral faces, a roof and a vertex, located at the anterosuperior partwhich is prolong with the middle umbilical ligament that reaches the navel.

Training

Apparently the wall of the bladder It is made up of several layers:

serous layer . This is an outer lining of the bladder. Likewise, the peritoneum surrounds it by its upper layer and posterior part, as well as by its sides when it is full.

. This is an outer lining of the bladder. Likewise, the peritoneum surrounds it by its upper layer and posterior part, as well as by its sides when it is full. muscle layer . It is made up of smooth muscle with three layers. External or superficial layer. Made up of longitudinal muscle fibers. Middle layer. Composed of circular muscle fibers. Deep or inner layer. Also formed by longitudinal fibers.

. It is made up of smooth muscle with three layers. mucous layer . Urinary transitional epithelium. It is a stratified epithelium of up to eight layers of cells, impermeable, in contact with urine. The lamina propria which is connective tissue.

.

More details

There are a large percentage of conditions that can affect the normal function of the bladder.including urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, cystitis and urinary obstruction.

Of course, treatment for these conditions depends on the underlying cause and may include drug therapies, lifestyle changes, pelvic floor strengthening exercises, or surgery. Hence it is It is very important to pay attention to any changes in bladder function, such as frequent need to urinate, pain…

To take into account

Given this panorama, many Spaniards wonder what is the best fruit to keep this area as good as possible. Well, according to the experts are blueberries: They are very effective in preventing bacteria from adhering to the bladder wall.

1-2 cups of cranberry juice per day are recommended for the treatment and prevention of inflammation. Another very common and comfortable alternative is resort to food supplements that include blueberries in their composition. And there are several in the present.