What could be better than having a huge selection of top-class video games at your disposal? Free games are a great way for gaming enthusiasts to access tons of awesome content without spending a dime.

In addition to having access to a wide range of games from different genres, free games allow you to enjoy hundreds of hours of gaming and kill all the free time you have.

If you’ve always wanted to try a game, chances are you can do it for free. We have created this short but tasty list of the best free PC games that you should try right now. We know that free games get a bit of a bad name for a number of reasons, like gradual monetization.

We are going to mention FPS, MMORPG and battle royales games that you should try.

The best free FPS games for PC

Splitgate (PS, Xbox, PC)

Splitgate used to be one of those shadow games, but not anymore. This immensely popular FPS has quickly reached the mainstream and has taken the gaming world by storm. The influx of players is increasing as more and more players are getting fond of this old school game but a modern marvel. If action at the highest level, retro mentality and a fantastic story is your thing, Splitgate should be your title.

Destiny 2 (Xbox, PS, PC)

Although many avid gamers see Destiny 2 as some kind of game as a service, this FPS is much more than that. It brings all the best of online shooters with first class combat encounters and immensely believable and realistic gun mechanics.

The advanced graphics and intense narrative will have you playing Destiny 2 for hours, and you can rest easy about it. Top notch game mechanics, stunning visuals, fantastic maps, loads of items and PvP mode are just some of the things that await you.

The best free MMORPG games for PC

RuneScape (Android, iOS, PC)

Even 20 years after its release, Runescape is still more relevant than ever. Arguably one of the most popular and legendary free games today. Aside from the fact that you can get into one of the best and most iconic games for free, Runescape offers you the joy of having thousands of hours of gameplay at your disposal.

Since you don’t have to spend a penny to play, it’s a great way to get into the world of MMORPGs and see why millions of gamers lose their minds over this genre of games.

Also, have you heard of Melvor Idle? It is a Runescape-like game created by an independent developer. If you like Runescape, chances are you will like this game too.

The Lord of the Rings Online (PC)

Although Amazon has canceled LOTR MMO, you can still play LOTR Online. With regular content updates and free to play, LOTR Online allows you to explore Middle-earth by creating and developing your character.

There are countless traits, skills, and professions to check out as you choose from nine classes and four races. Choose your side and let the war for Middle-earth begin once more.

The best free battle royale games

Fortnite: Battle Royale (Android, Switch, Xbox, PS, PC)

Fortnite: Battle Royale is an excellent free-to-play game that has a simple goal: take out as many other players as you can until only the last man standing is left. Although the game looks a bit cartoonish, the shooting mechanics are militaristic and realistic and will give you the necessary dose of adrenaline you are looking for.

Spellbreak (Switch, Xbox, PS, PC)

Spellbreak is anything but a run-of-the-mill battle royale game like the countless ones you can find in an overwhelmingly saturated battle royale genre. Instead of the usual building, vehicle and weapon mechanics, Spellbreak brings you the magic and power of spell casting.

Conclusion

There are countless free PC games that you should try in 2023, but the ones mentioned here are the most popular right now. Feel free to explore the world of free games because there is always something new and exciting.