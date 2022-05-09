You have a shiny new gaming PC, desktop or laptop, but the purchase has definitely destroyed your wallet and therefore, having to start from scratch, you prefer to throw yourself free games for pc. Where to start? There are really a lot of them, the PC like mobile gaming is the land of free to play, of Korean MMOs of dubious taste, of indie games loaded at no cost on Itch.io; but to start with, here are ten free PC games that you should download and try, trying to range as much as possible between different genres and styles.



FINAL FANTASY XIV

Okay, let’s start the list by cheating a little bit, but we think that FINAL FANTASY XIV are fully included in the list. Where to play “seriously” it is necessary to pay a monthly subscription and purchase the various expansions from time to time, the game is completely free for the first 60 levels, and the first expansion is included in the price. FFXIV is a huge MMORPG, and pulping what it has to offer during the free trial will take dozens of hours: certainly a more than suitable time to decide if it’s worth the price of the subscription.

At the moment, it is without a doubt the best MMORPG on the square, undermining World of Warcraft from his throne. Seven playable races with two variants each, and numerous Jobs (classes) to choose from, as well as a compelling story that in many ways looks a lot like a JRPG of the classic Final Fantasy saga, with large parts of content that can also be completed in solo for those not very used to cooperation, here is our review of the latest fantastic expansion released. You can download it for free from Steam, or through the official launcher of the SQUARE ENIX website.

Alternative: Star Wars: The Old Republic

YU-GI-OH! Master Duel

Gone are the days of epic unwrapping on the card park of Yu-Gi-Oh! you hate Magic: The Gathering. Now it’s all digital, and Konami’s latest effort has managed to take the cloak very well: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, of which you can find our detailed review here, is currently the best card game on PC for those who love Japanese games. This Konami title is completely free to play, although obviously there is a shop where you can buy additional sleeves and other cosmetic items such as card backs, mats and the like. It is an excellent digital transposition of the physical card game that has fascinated millions of fans all over the world since 2001, and is constantly updated with numerous collections, so much so that it is creating an eSport scene almost as important as the paper game. You can download it for free from Steam.

Alternative: Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering Online

eFootball 2022

What a strange combination, the one between the Japanese and football. Always lovers of sports like baseball, even the most loved sport here in Italy has managed to make its way, so much so that de facto the only football-themed sports titles worth playing have always been FIFA on the one hand and PES on the other. Konami has totally abandoned the PES branding for a few years, releasing it for free on Steam eFootball 2022, a mode that looks a bit like FIFA’s Ultimate Team, but not tied to the purchase of an annual 50-60 euro title. Very badly received upon its release due to obvious balance and technical issues, Konami is releasing corrective patches galore to try and make things better: At the moment, this is the best football themed free PC game. You can download it for free from Steam.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact showed us how a mobile title with a high budget can easily make the leap even on consoles and on PC becoming a worldwide phenomenon with a very strong impact (pardon the pun). Of course, this is a title with clear gacha mechanics and therefore in the long run, inevitably, it can be repetitive, but with such a large amount of content and a graphic and technical sector so refined that it can stand up well to the comparison with native console titles. much more noble. There are tons of characters to collect and tons of waifu to obtain, upgrade and customize. The title is completely free and the freemium model it adopts is not as invasive as one might think; in addition, the very large and passionate community behind the game creates interesting content on news, guides, strategies to follow for the pulls and much more on a daily basis. You can download it for free from here.

Fortnite

Fortnite it is more than a game, it is now a real cultural institution. Continuous crossovers, re-inventions of the map, new mechanics added, entire virtual events and concerts that take place inside it: like Roblox, it is a real “world apart”. With the recent addition of a “zero construction” mode, the gameplay mechanics that kept different groups of players at a distance can now be deactivated by choice, thus going to recover all that previously lost audience. We are certainly facing the best Battle Royale title on the square, completely free. You can download it for free here.

Alternative: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Valorant

For competitive FPS fans, the choice once always fell on Counter Strike: Global Offensive, among the free games on PC belonging to this genre. Riot Games, the same as League of Legends, have upset the cards on the table, however, by releasing Valorant, which mixes the shooting mechanics of CSGO with the hero skills of other shooters like Overwatch or Rainbow Six Siege. The very low hardware requirements, the very active eSport and streaming scene and a huge community make it very easy to recommend. You can download it from here.

Alternatives: Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Paladins

Lost Ark

Lost Ark is the first real success of Amazon Games: the publisher owned by the company of Jeff Bezos has acquired the publishing rights in the West of this South Korean MMO-hack’n’slash developed and originally published in South Korea by Smilegate in 2019. Together with the publication, she also took care of creating an ad hoc translation and dubbing, also creating a preponderant marketing campaign that has meant that Lost Ark, a sort of somewhat styled title Diablo but definitely more flashy, it remained at the top of the ranking of the most played titles on Steam. Even now, the title has hundreds of thousands of daily players, with various contents announced and soon to come in the form of free DLCs that should further expand the contents of this decidedly Asian title in gameplay and tones, but certainly fun and above all free- to-play. You can download it for free from Steam.

Alternative: Path of Exile

League of Legends

Who has never heard of League of Legends he has probably lived under a rock for the past ten years. This MOBA remains today one of the most played titles in the world, and also in Italy, certainly one of the best free games on PC. Hundreds of heroes to choose from and games that are always very tactical and where individual skill as well as team play matters a lot, we will have to impersonate a character and make him level up by fighting and unlocking new skills or buying unique items: to then push more and more in deep into the enemy base and destroy his Nexus, thus declaring victory. Recently, League has regained even more popularity in public discourse thanks to the beloved animated series Arcane, released on Netflix a few months ago, which revealed the story behind the origins of some of the most beloved characters such as Vi, Caitlyn, Jinx and others. You can download it for free from here.

Alternative: Dota 2

Destiny 2

A first person shooter could not be missing from the list of the best free games on PC. The looter shooter of Bungieafter regaining independence from Activision, has seen a sort of rebirth, both in the quality of the additional content (raids, expansions) and in the number of players. Despite being the sequel to Destiny, it can actually be played independently without losing too much of the story. Let yourself be carried away by the world of Destiny 2. Explore the mysteries of the solar system and discover a first-person combat system with fluid mechanics. Unlock powerful elemental abilities and collect unique gear to customize your look and play style. Enjoy Destiny 2’s cinematic story, thrilling co-op missions and multiple PvP modes, solo or with friends. Download for free today and write your legend among the stars. You can download it for free from Steam.

Alternatives: Halo: Infinite (multiplayer)

World of Tanks

Fans of historical games absolutely cannot miss the chance to play World of Tanks, a simulation title in which, as the name obviously implies, it is the tanks that are the main focus. Take command of more than 600 war machines, from WWII through the 1960s, and challenge yourself against players from around the world. Immerse yourself in the ultimate action experience with epic PvP battles, thoughtful tactical decisions and careful cooperation in your quest for victory! For those who prefer another type of war, the same company behind World of Tanks has also released World of Warships, dedicated to warships, and World of Warplanes, dedicated to planes, fighters and the like. You can download it for free here. You can download it for free from Steam.

Alternative: War Thunder