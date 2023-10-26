Sometimes it is not always possible to dedicate the time to finding the striker you need, nor do you have the resources at your club to develop what you are looking for.
So, to save you some time, here are the selections of90min forwards for any budget FM24.
16 shots and 15 headers are among the most striking statistics of the 29-year-old Higinio. He looks like a solid signing for £1.3m.
Available for around £9m, Bustos is great as a striker or right winger. His finishing and dribbling make him undoubtedly a cheap and effective option.
Bouldini has a release clause of £7m but can be bought for just over £2m which, for a player with 15 shots and 14 headers, is pretty good.
This price range often rules out some players on the older side, and Scocco, 38, is the sensation this year. A price tag of £5m should give you something to think about.
It will cost less than £200,000 to land Damiao, 33, who now plays in Japan. 16 shots, 16 headers and 14 rhythms make him a dangerous option.
Musa is a substitute player at Benfica, but his 16 shots are too many to spare on the bench. With less than 10 million pounds, the 25-year-old player, acquiring this player is a smart purchase.
£21m will help Flamengo’s Gabigol achieve his long-term European goal. Expensive? Yes. But… who said talent was cheap?
£22 million is at the top end of this price range, but it’s worth it for Teremi. The 30-year-old remains one of the best forwards outside of the major leagues.
It will only cost you £675,000 to land Choupo-Moting from Bayern, but he falls into this price range due to his really high wages.
With a release clause of £17.25m for Italian clubs and just £10.25m for foreign teams, if you’re a club that can afford his high wages, Dybala is an absolute bargain. Seriously, go buy it right now.
At the other end of the buyout clause spectrum, Osimhen is available for £86m. Expensive, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find an elite forward who’s only 24 for much less than that.
A year younger than Osimhen, Vlahovic, 23, is available for less than £80m. If you have that amount of money left over, invest it. The Nigerian is a great alternative.
Manchester City are surprisingly willing to cut ties with Alvarez and will sell him for just £47million. It is a good deal to acquire a world champion.
Teams across Europe are eyeing the 22-year-old Giménez, and that will be the case at FM as well. Its £50m price tag looks like it could be a bargain in a few years.
Look, you’re probably not going to try to sign Mbappé, but the thing is, actually this available at the beginning of the game.
An offer of 145 million pounds will convince PSG to sell. Don’t you think?
