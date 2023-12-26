Here we leave you the ten best forwards of La Pandilla:

It has been 33 years since Francisco Cruz was the scoring champion of Mexico '86 with 14 goals (tied with Sergio Lira), first in Rayados and in royal soccer in the First Division. 'Grandpa' is to date the youngest scoring champion in the history of Liga MX, being 19 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZMADIPc0zN — Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) February 8, 2019

He formed in the ranks of Monterrey, defending the cause from 1984 to 1988, adding a League in 1986. The forward attended the 1986 World Cup and was among the squad that won the 1991 Gold Cup. In 1999 he put an end to to his career.

1993: Sergio Verdirame was part of the Rayados that lost the League final against Atlante at Tec. 2018: Pamela Verdirame was part of the Rayadas that lost the League final against Tigres at BBVA pic.twitter.com/3x1wL2VZEj — Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) May 5, 2018

Unfortunately, he could not currently remain in the Top 10 scorers, but he participated in winning the CONCACAF Cup Winners' Cup in 1993. The Argentine spent four years in the Sultana del Norte, contributing 50 goals.

Milton Carlos 🇧🇷 historic forward of #Scratched In the 70's he was born on February 19, 1947. pic.twitter.com/3E70gixlPB — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) February 19, 2022

He contributed 80 assists and 87 goals, making him the institution's fourth top scorer, also winning a league, two Cups and two Concachampions along with a scoring title in the Clausura 2010.

El Cabrito was not a center forward, but a midfielder who knew how to control the ball well, had great speed and did not hesitate to confront his rivals. His record was three Leagues, an InterLiga, a CONCACAF Cup Winners' Cup and a Concachampions.

Despite having emerged from the youth team of the greatest rival, the Nuevo León native knew how to win the affection and admiration of the fans, who saw him be part of the club's most successful story. The striker scored 83 times, won two leagues and three Concachampions.

Guille became Mexican national and attended the 2006 Germany and 2010 South Africa tournaments, without forgetting that he managed to become League champion in the 2003 Clausura. Finally, he was given the Golden Ball for Best Player of C2003 and was the scoring champion of the 2004 Apertura with 15 goals.

✳️ T-shirt worn by Mario de Souza Mota “Bahía”.

✳️ @Rayados – 1991 In the week of #ClassicRegio We present to you a jewel from our collection worn by the top scorer of royal derbies. pic.twitter.com/feSJFYulFI — Épica Futbol Collection (@EpicaFutbol) March 17, 2023

The history of the South American was written between 1984 and 1992, winning the Mexico 86 league and the 1991-92 Mexico Cup.

Without a doubt, it continues to be a historical reference for the institution.

The Argentine nationalized Mexican managed to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Mexico and thanks to his scoring instinct he has contributed one League, two MX Cups and two Concachampions. And although there has been a lot of talk about his departure in recent months, it could still increase his legend.

He Pacifier left his scoring quota at 121 goals, in addition to having won two leagues, the Apertura 2009 and 2010, as well as three CONCACAF Champions Leagues, without forgetting that he was the Top scorer of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2008, Best soccer player from 2009 and 2010 and Best Forward of the Apertura 2010.

His love for the team is so great that in 2021 he played for the reserve team, Stripe2to serve as support to the youngest.