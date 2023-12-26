Since some years, Rayados de Monterrey has become one of the leading teams of the Liga MX, thanks to the powerful squads it has put together to fight for titles. In its 78 years of history, several important players have paraded, including lethal forwards who gave part of their championships to the institution.
Here we leave you the ten best forwards of La Pandilla:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He Grandfather He is responsible for closing the current Top 10 of Rayados' top scorers with 57 goals among all competitions.
He formed in the ranks of Monterrey, defending the cause from 1984 to 1988, adding a League in 1986. The forward attended the 1986 World Cup and was among the squad that won the 1991 Gold Cup. In 1999 he put an end to to his career.
He Left handed arrived in Mexico to put on the jacket of Moreliabut after a year he became striped to achieve his greatest glories.
Unfortunately, he could not currently remain in the Top 10 scorers, but he participated in winning the CONCACAF Cup Winners' Cup in 1993. The Argentine spent four years in the Sultana del Norte, contributing 50 goals.
Ranked as the sixth best scorer in the club's history with 73 goals. The Uruguayan arrived from Brazilian football in 1973, being the most expensive signing in Mexican football. He quickly won the hearts of the fans, since in his debut he scored three goals. His adventure with the royal club lasted five years before he returned to Brazil with the Palmeiras.
Without as many spotlights as other of his teammates, the Colombian wrote his name in gold letters thanks to his goals, assists and importance on the field of play both when organizing the attack and leading. The winger lived two different stages with the club, since he arrived in 2013, but he went to Europe and in 2014 he returned without imagining everything he would achieve.
He contributed 80 assists and 87 goals, making him the institution's fourth top scorer, also winning a league, two Cups and two Concachampions along with a scoring title in the Clausura 2010.
Emerging from the striped quarry, one of the greatest idols and captain in the most successful history of the northerners. Except for a slight loan to the Chivas Between 1998 and 1999, the three-time World Cup winner always defended the Monterrey shield with swashbuckling, scoring 49 goals.
El Cabrito was not a center forward, but a midfielder who knew how to control the ball well, had great speed and did not hesitate to confront his rivals. His record was three Leagues, an InterLiga, a CONCACAF Cup Winners' Cup and a Concachampions.
Humberto Suazo He found his best partner in the Mexican to score more than a hundred goals in high school and at the same time the Chilean contributed to the Aztec's entry into the table of the ten top scorers.
Despite having emerged from the youth team of the greatest rival, the Nuevo León native knew how to win the affection and admiration of the fans, who saw him be part of the club's most successful story. The striker scored 83 times, won two leagues and three Concachampions.
In the 2000s, the Argentine was the reference of the attack, with a great aerial game. In the three years that he remained in the team he reached the quota of 65 goals that places him in eighth place in the Top 10 of the club's scorers.
Guille became Mexican national and attended the 2006 Germany and 2010 South Africa tournaments, without forgetting that he managed to become League champion in the 2003 Clausura. Finally, he was given the Golden Ball for Best Player of C2003 and was the scoring champion of the 2004 Apertura with 15 goals.
Before Humberto Suazo and Rogelio Funes Morithe Brazilian was in charge of holding the record for top scorer with his 96 goals, being for many years the greatest idol of the striped forward.
The history of the South American was written between 1984 and 1992, winning the Mexico 86 league and the 1991-92 Mexico Cup.
Without a doubt, it continues to be a historical reference for the institution.
Strangely, The Twin He is the team's top scorer, surpassing what was done by Humberto Suazo, which was not easy, but it did not click with the fans like the Andean did. The Argentine has 160 scores, which he has achieved since his arrival at the Sultana del Norte in 2015.
The Argentine nationalized Mexican managed to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Mexico and thanks to his scoring instinct he has contributed one League, two MX Cups and two Concachampions. And although there has been a lot of talk about his departure in recent months, it could still increase his legend.
The Chilean is the second highest scorer in the club's history. He lived through two stages, from 2007 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014, being a vital part of the most important achievements achieved by the club.
He Pacifier left his scoring quota at 121 goals, in addition to having won two leagues, the Apertura 2009 and 2010, as well as three CONCACAF Champions Leagues, without forgetting that he was the Top scorer of the Liga MX in the Clausura 2008, Best soccer player from 2009 and 2010 and Best Forward of the Apertura 2010.
His love for the team is so great that in 2021 he played for the reserve team, Stripe2to serve as support to the youngest.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#forwards #Rayados #Monterrey #ranked
Leave a Reply