As one of the famous 'four' greats of Mexican soccer and the creator of several Mexican talents who have shone at a national and international level, it is clear that in the ranks of the Cougars There have been outstanding footballers, which is why they are not far behind when it comes to forwards with great definition, who were trained at home or came from abroad.
Here we leave you the best forwards in the history of Universidad Nacional:
The current UNAM coach and youth player drilled the nets 54 times in the eight years he was wearing the jersey. His good performances led him to be summoned to the Mexican teamparticipating in the 1993 Copa América and appearing in the Qualifying duels for the 1994 World Cup.
He cooperated so that Pumas won the 1990-91 Season League and the 1989 CONCACAF Champions League.
The current Pumas player was signed in 2020 and quickly became the benchmark for goals, returning enthusiasm to the fans, although until now he has yet to sign his step with a title.
El Veneno has 60 scores to tie Martin Bravo in tenth place in the Top 10, but it is possible that he can climb even more steps because he still has history with the club, unless he is sold after being tempted by different teams thanks to his tenacity.
In 2022 he emerged as the top scorer of the Concachampions with nine points and was awarded the Golden Ball from that same tournament.
The Argentine arrived at the institution in 2008 and although his first tournament did not go very well, for the second he improved his quota and even won his first title with the team in the Clausura 2009. Two years later he would also win the Clausura 2011 .
During his six years, The rat He played 221 matches and scored 60 goals, being remembered for his great speed with which he left his markers behind.
Mostly remembered for scoring one of the most spectacular goals in World Cup history with his scissors in Mexico 86.
Precisely, he trained in the university ranks, debuting in 1979 and playing until 1986 when his opportunity came to venture into Europe. A year later he returned with the Auriazul team, living another stage from 1987 to 1990. After a year in Striped He returned for one last stage as a puma.
He won a League, an Inter-American Cup and three CONCACAF Champions Cup, scoring 112 goals that place him as the institution's third top scorer.
The list could not leave out the only idol of Cougars who was forgiven despite having gone to America. Cyrano could not raise any crosses with the university students, but he was synonymous with goals during 1964 and 1969, which helped them stay close to obtaining the League of the 1967-68 campaign and the distinction of Top scorer in 1968-69.
His quota was 69 points, and it is also important to note that he never agreed to be transferred to the Coapa team.
There is no doubt that at the National University they had a great eye for training and projecting forwards, since the current analyst of TV Azteca He also left pleasant memories in Ciudad Universitaria by converting 83 scores among all competitions.
El Niño Artillero was a fundamental piece in obtaining the League of the 1990-91 season, in addition to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 1988-89.
With the cats he twice became a scoring champion and as Best Forwardso his outstanding performances helped him catapult to Europe with the Colchoneros del Atlético de Madrid.
One more on the account of the university quarry, well The mute He also trained in Ciudad Universitaria and in eight years he managed to place himself among the ten best scorers of the institution by scoring 83 goals.
It should be noted that he was discovered in a “Tournament of the Neighborhoods” and that his mark could have become more extensive, however, for the 2000-2001 season, Tigers he signed him.
Precisely in the 1998-99 campaign he took the Citlali wins the Ballon d'Or of the First Division of Mexico, as well as the trophy to Top scorer by scoring 15 points in the same number of duels.
Also formed in the quarry of Cougarswhere he lived two different stages, from 1980 to 1986 and from 1987 to 1988, since he went to the Old Continent for a year with the Real Sporting from Spain. He consecrated himself as Goal Champion of the Liga MX in the 1987-88 season.
The native of Mexico City managed to surpass one hundred goals with the jersey to leave his record at 101, between League, Cup and CONCACAF.
The most important player that Mexican soccer has produced was trained in the National University youth team and debuted in the 1976-77 season, quickly surprising by scoring seven goals in 27 games.
As time progressed, he became a fundamental piece in winning two Leagues in the 1976-77 and 1980-81 campaigns, before trying his luck in Europe with the real Madrid.
The Golden Boy reached the number of 104 goals, scoring in every possible way: leg shot, header, scissors and his famous bicycle kicks.
Simply the top scorer in the club's history, who achieved a total of 166 between the League and the Cup in a period of five years, before leaving for the ranks of the Atlantean.
The Brazilian helped win a Mexico Cup in the 1974-75 season and a League in 1975-1976. With the university students he was the highest scorer in the Mexico Cup when monarchs and Goal Champion of the First Division four times, in addition the Best Forward three times and Best player twice.
