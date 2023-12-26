Here we leave you the best forwards in the history of Universidad Nacional:

David Patiño debuted with the Pumas on October 11, 1985 and was with the team until 1993, where he scored 43 goals in the league and 7 in the league. League champion in the brilliant 90-91 campaign.

He cooperated so that Pumas won the 1990-91 Season League and the 1989 CONCACAF Champions League.

El Veneno has 60 scores to tie Martin Bravo in tenth place in the Top 10, but it is possible that he can climb even more steps because he still has history with the club, unless he is sold after being tempted by different teams thanks to his tenacity.

In 2022 he emerged as the top scorer of the Concachampions with nine points and was awarded the Golden Ball from that same tournament.

During his six years, The rat He played 221 matches and scored 60 goals, being remembered for his great speed with which he left his markers behind.

Luis Flores and Manuel Negrete formed one of the great couples in the history of the pumas, pure talent, refined technique and also wearing a fabulous uniform from the 87-88 campaign.

Precisely, he trained in the university ranks, debuting in 1979 and playing until 1986 when his opportunity came to venture into Europe. A year later he returned with the Auriazul team, living another stage from 1987 to 1990. After a year in Striped He returned for one last stage as a puma.

He won a League, an Inter-American Cup and three CONCACAF Champions Cup, scoring 112 goals that place him as the institution's third top scorer.

His quota was 69 points, and it is also important to note that he never agreed to be transferred to the Coapa team.

Happy birthday to the great Luis García Postigo. Youth player and champion with the Pumas, historic Mexican soccer player, World Cup winner twice and also spread talent in Europe. Pride of Naucalpan, damn it! Happy 50

El Niño Artillero was a fundamental piece in obtaining the League of the 1990-91 season, in addition to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 1988-89.

With the cats he twice became a scoring champion and as Best Forwardso his outstanding performances helped him catapult to Europe with the Colchoneros del Atlético de Madrid.

Pumas' biggest win against America, in a duel in the Olympic Stadium, in the short tournaments, it was in Summer 2000: 4-1, with three goals by Jesús Olalde for the cats.

It should be noted that he was discovered in a “Tournament of the Neighborhoods” and that his mark could have become more extensive, however, for the 2000-2001 season, Tigers he signed him.

Precisely in the 1998-99 campaign he took the Citlali wins the Ballon d'Or of the First Division of Mexico, as well as the trophy to Top scorer by scoring 15 points in the same number of duels.

Luis Flores Ocaranza turns 59 today. The forward played for Pumas (league champion 80-81 and scoring champion 87-88), Cruz Azul, Atlas and Chivas; and in Spain for Sporting de Gijón and Valencia.

He was a World Cup winner in 1986.

Wikipedia data.#FootballArchive pic.twitter.com/JIM9j3Sqos — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) July 18, 2020

The native of Mexico City managed to surpass one hundred goals with the jersey to leave his record at 101, between League, Cup and CONCACAF.

⚽ 102 goals

🏆 4 titles as a player

🥇 1 scoring championship

🏆 3 titles as DT

🏆 1 Santiago Bernabéu Trophy

Happy birthday 62

As time progressed, he became a fundamental piece in winning two Leagues in the 1976-77 and 1980-81 campaigns, before trying his luck in Europe with the real Madrid.

The Golden Boy reached the number of 104 goals, scoring in every possible way: leg shot, header, scissors and his famous bicycle kicks.

CRACK! 👏🏆🐾

⚽️ Pumas top scorer

⚽️ Atlante's top scorer

Pumas top scorer
Atlante's top scorer
Top scorer in the First Division in MX Congratulations Cabinho!

The Brazilian helped win a Mexico Cup in the 1974-75 season and a League in 1975-1976. With the university students he was the highest scorer in the Mexico Cup when monarchs and Goal Champion of the First Division four times, in addition the Best Forward three times and Best player twice.