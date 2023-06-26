Cruz Azul continues to prepare for the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, and although it has already added carlos salcedo in the central rear, other names continue to sound for said area such as the Argentine Nicholas Freire of cougars and the Colombian Willer Ditta of Newell’s Old Boys.
Taking advantage of the opportunity for the team to add more elements in the lower zone, it is time to remember the best foreign defenders that La Máquina has had in its history:
Despite his American past, the Paraguayan left his name marked in gold letters at La Noria as he was part of that generation that ended the Liga MX title drought. From 2018 to 2022 he defended the shield to the death, being excellent in the one-on-one duel and the aerial game, also adding a Cup, a Super Cup and a Champion of Champions.
Precisely as a strategist, the Peruvian was in charge of ending the curse of not winning the Liga MX title in Guard1anes 2021. El Cabezón signed with the sky-blues in 1994, remaining until 2002.
In his career, he was in charge of lifting the Winter 97 title as captain, apart from an MX Cup and two CONCACAF Champions Leagues, without neglecting the fact that he received the Citlalli for Best Central Defense in 1997 and 1998.
The Chilean became the star of La Máquina in the 1970s, forming a great pairing with Javier ‘Kaliman’ Guzman. El Mariscal played from 1971 to 1977, winning three leagues, one Champion of Champions and one CONCACAF Champions Cup. Later on he even had his chance as a team coach and as a sports manager.
He currently remains in the cement squad, being one of the few elements that continue after winning the Guard1anes 2021 league title. It was in 2019 when the Paraguayan arrived at La Noria, being a regular element since he can play as a center back or right side.
The only titles of his career are those won with Cruz Azul, a league, a Cup, a Super Cup and a Super Cup of the MX League.
From the Atletico Madrid from Spain, the Colombian arrived at the institution in 2012, retiring in 2014. Despite the short time he was with the team, the coffee team left a good taste in the mouth, also adding a Copa México to the showcases in 2013, as well as the 2014 Concachampions.
Although he could not win any title in La Noria during the 80s, he did manage to caress the triumph with Puebla and Lion. During his stay between 1983 and 1989, the Chilean was an immovable starter on the team. After having lost two finals with La Máquina, he decided to go to La Franja.
