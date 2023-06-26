Taking advantage of the opportunity for the team to add more elements in the lower zone, it is time to remember the best foreign defenders that La Máquina has had in its history:

In his career, he was in charge of lifting the Winter 97 title as captain, apart from an MX Cup and two CONCACAF Champions Leagues, without neglecting the fact that he received the Citlalli for Best Central Defense in 1997 and 1998.

The only titles of his career are those won with Cruz Azul, a league, a Cup, a Super Cup and a Super Cup of the MX League.