In a year marked by the Olympic Games, eleven foreign athletes have excelled in disciplines as different as chess, Greco-Roman wrestling, gymnastics or swimming.

A Slovenian, a Swede, a Frenchman, a Kenyan woman, an Indian, an Italian… It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but they are the best of the year that expires. Here are eleven foreign athletes who have achieved great success, have broken records and, ultimately, have…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only