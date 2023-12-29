The best

First came the recognition from his own colleagues, then that of the ten team principals. The 2023 of Max Verstappen ended with yet another confirmation of being, at the moment, the best Formula 1 driver in the world. The Dutchman, undisputed master of the last championship, was voted by the ten Circus team principals as the best driver of the season. The one received by the Red Bull star was an absolute one plebiscite. Out of a possible maximum of 250 points (25 for each team principal who voted him first place) Hasselt's #1 obtained 240.

Podium for Alonso and Norris, Hamilton collapses

Doing a little math it means that nine out of ten team principals placed him first in the rankings, while one even 'relegated' him to third place. All the top managers of the teams voted, there were no abstentions. Verstappen was chosen by the team principals as best on the grid for the third time in a row. Since 2016 he has also been the idol of the public orange he always ranked first or second. The veteran's star also shines on the podium, in second position Fernando Alonso, which in this ranking gains a position compared to that drawn up by the pilots. According to what was revealed by the official F1 website, the Asturian collected 128 points.

Third step of the podium for Lando Norris, who therefore also gains a position compared to the vote of his colleagues. The Englishman is in second place on the podium for this particular recognition, after having been voted as the third best driver on the grid also in the 2021 season. However, the Mercedes standard bearers fall behind: Lewis Hamiltonsecond place in the pilots' vote, actually dropped to fifth place in the team principals' opinion. For the seven-time world champion, this is the worst placing ever in this survey.

Year Winner 2nd 3rd 2023 M. Verstappen (Red Bull) F. Alonso (Aston Martin) L. Norris (McLaren) 2022 M. Verstappen (Red Bull) C. Leclerc (Ferrari) G. Russell (Mercedes) 2021 M. Verstappen (Red Bull) L. Hamilton (Mercedes) L. Norris (McLaren) 2020 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 2019 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 2018 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) S. Vettel (Ferrari) 2017 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) S. Vettel (Ferrari) 2016 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) M. Verstappen (Red Bull) N. Rosberg (Mercedes) 2015 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) S. Vettel (Ferrari) N. Rosberg (Mercedes) 2014 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) F. Alonso (Ferrari) D. Ricciardo (Red Bull) 2013 S. Vettel (Red Bull) F. Alonso (Ferrari) K. Raikkonen (Lotus) 2012 F. Alonso (Ferrari) S. Vettel (Red Bull) L. Hamilton (McLaren) 2011 S. Vettel (Red Bull) J. Button (McLaren) F. Alonso (Ferrari) 2010 F. Alonso (Ferrari) S. Vettel (Red Bull) L. Hamilton (McLaren) 2009 S. Vettel (Red Bull) J. Button (BrawnGP) L. Hamilton (McLaren) 2008 L. Hamilton (McLaren) F. Massa (Ferrari) F. Alonso (Renault)

Leclerc comes off the podium, Sainz is sixth

His teammate George Russell, classified in ninth place, was the driver to have lost the most positions compared to last year, with a jump back by six places. And the Ferrari fans? Charles Leclerc, second in 2022, was voted fourth by team managers, while Carlos Sainz obtained sixth position. Also present in the top ten are the rookie wonders of McLaren, Oscar Piastri (7th), and Alex Albon (8th), as well as the vice world champion Sergio Perez, positioned by the team principals (as well as the drivers), in tenth place. Pierre Gasly, however, leaves the top 10 and is ranked 9th in the other ranking.