The Dubai Court of Appeal annulled a measure of deportation, which a court of first instance ruled against an (Asian) person convicted of drug abuse, who requested the use of Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 “best for the accused”, which stipulates in its Article No. 75 that the measure of deportation is permissible for the court, and submitted Support for his request that he resides in the country, has a job and a legitimate source of livelihood, and has never been sentenced in any drug cases.

In detail, the Dubai Misdemeanor Court fined an (Asian) person 8,000 dirhams, confiscated the seizures found in his possession, and deported him from the country after being convicted of drug abuse.

The accused did not accept the initial judgment issued against him, and his legal representative submitted a request to consider the measure of deportation, demanding the application of the rule of law that is best for the accused, which is Article 75 of the last Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances, which amended the issue of deportation, and made the decision permissible for the court. , as you see fit.

The accused, accompanied by his lawyer, attended the trial session, and its panel asked him whether he had a source of livelihood in the country, so he decided that he was a merchant and resident in the Emirates, and he had a source of livelihood in it, and he committed to paying the fine, and he had no precedents.

On the issue of the request to consider the deportation decision, the Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for its ruling that, according to Article 14 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, if the new law only mitigate the sentence, the court that issued the final judgment may reconsider the imposed sentence in the light of The provisions of the new law, at the request of the Public Prosecution or the accused.

She indicated that the Court of Cassation decided in this sense, by ruling that the law that is best for the accused is the new law that establishes for him a center or position that is more suitable for the accused than the old law, by canceling or reducing some penalties, or deciding a way to exempt from criminal responsibility, or an element of the crime. itself.

And the court stated that since it was established by it that the accused is a resident of the country, has work in it, and his source of livelihood is legitimate, and he has never been judged in any drug cases, the request he submitted to cancel the deportation measure has a basis of reality and law, and it considers it worthy of cancellation.

