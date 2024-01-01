Welcome to the 90min New Year's Eve special, where we reflect on the highlights of the year gone by. In this journey, we will explore the most impactful stories, extraordinary achievements and events that defined 2023. Below, we leave you with the best footballers who retired in 2023:
Known for his charisma and exceptional skills, Ibrahimovic left an indelible mark on football. His career includes successes in clubs such as Barcelona, PSG and Milan, where he retired in 2023. The Swedish striker stood out for his scoring ability and his unique personality on the field.
Godín, a solid defender and leader in the rearguard, retired after his time in Argentine football. With a glorious career at Atlético de Madrid, the Uruguayan stood out for his tenacity and defensive contributions.
Joaquín, a talented winger, ended his career at Betis. With a unique ability to dribble and provide assists, the Spaniard made his mark at clubs such as Valencia and Malaga before closing this chapter in his hometown.
Özil, a master of assists, closed his career with distinctive brilliance. With successful spells at Real Madrid and Arsenal, the German midfielder made his mark before retiring.
Bale, whose talent on the field is indisputable, retired from professional football to dedicate himself to golf. The Welshman, famous for his years at Real Madrid, experienced ups and downs, but his contribution to the successes of the Spanish team is undeniable.
David Silva, maestro of the midfield, saw his career cut short by an injury at Real Sociedad. Renowned for his vision and elegance on the ball, Silva contributed to Manchester City's success before returning to Spain to leave an indelible mark.
Buffon, a legendary goalkeeper, ended his career with Parma. With an outstanding career at Juventus and brief periods at PSG and Parma, the Italian goalkeeper is considered one of the best of all time.
Fàbregas, a talented midfielder, concluded his career after spells at clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco. His vision and ability to dictate the game earned him recognition throughout his successful career.
