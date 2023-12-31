It is said that the footballer's career is too short, however, those who manage to overcome serious injuries to extend their career also have to hang up their boots because no one can beat age.
During 2023 we could see how the Belgian put an end to his career Eden Hazardthe Argentinian Rubens Sambuezathe Uruguayan Diego Godinthe Spanish Cesc Fabregas and David Silvaas well as Italian Gianluigi Buffonthe German Mesut Ozilthe Welsh Gareth Bale and the swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
In this note, we leave you some players who could say goodbye to football in 2024:
The striker ends his contract with the Botafogo next December 31, without really knowing if he will renew or change teams. What is a fact is that at 35 years old it could be difficult for him to establish himself in a renowned team, unless he tries out in the exotic leagues that are so fashionable. After defending the jackets of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Wolverhamptonamong others, perhaps it is time for the Spanish-nationalized Brazilian to say goodbye to the fields.
Since 2021, the Spaniard left the Bundesliga to enlist in Qatar with the Qatar Sports Club, with which the contract ends on December 31. In his career he defended Athletic Bilbao and to Bayern Munichlifting with the latter an endless number of titles, he was also world champion with Spain in 2010. After all this journey the pivot could retire peacefully at 35 years old.
Although it is not in his plans to retire, it remains to be seen how the Mexican will feel on the field of play once he is 100% clear of his injuries. After suffering a torn cruciate ligament, Chicharito terminated his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxybut in his own words he has several offers on the table to continue his career.
If he does not feel comfortable with his physical ailments, it is almost certain that the forward will have no regrets about hanging up his boots after having established himself as the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team and after having defended the cause of real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and more.
The Argentine is one of the oldest players in professional football. At 37 years old, the pivot was with River Plate this last year and his relationship ends on December 31, although first he had his farewell match with the club, in which he won several titles under the command of Marcelo Gallardo. The captain's last success was Champions Trophy that were awarded after beating 2-0 Central Rosary.
Rumors link him to Deportivo Maipú de Mendozawhere it arose, as well as Students of La Plata or the Inter Miami of the MLS, but nothing firmly, even though in his own words he said he was not thinking about retirement. Will have to see.
It could be said that the Croatian is the oldest active footballer, being until today a historical reference of the real Madrid. In June 2024, the European's link with the meringues ends, without knowing what his next step will be, since he could well choose to go to exotic leagues or return to his country. The captain of the Balkans won everything possible with the Whites, apart from him he achieved a runner-up finish with his national team. He would have no regrets if he said goodbye to football.
Before thinking about returning to his country, El Fideo decided to return to Benfica, a club that gave him the opportunity to make the jump to Europe. In June 2024, his relationship with the Águilas ends, so he could have one last adventure with the team where he was born: Central Rosary.
The Argentine has already said that he will retire from The Albiceleste behind the Copa America 2024so it could be the sign of goodbye to his career as a professional on the soccer fields.
The German has only worn two shirts in his career: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Precisely in June 2024, his connection with the negriamarillos ends, but having defended these two institutions with so much pride and fidelity, it seems extremely difficult for him to wear a third outfit in the country or abroad.
The defender is 35 years old, he won more than ten titles with The Steamroller and he won the 2014 World Cup. It doesn't seem like he's missing anything else from his resume before putting an end to his career.
At 37 years old, the Spaniard refuses to throw in the towel after having won everything with him real Madrid and the selection of Spain. By not getting into the whites' plan, the central defender went to the PSGwhere he did not have a good time due to the issue of injuries, apart from that he never felt comfortable, so he returned to what was his home, the Seville, but it could not have been the same as before. It is mentioned that he could go to MLS or to Saudi Arabia, however, it is feasible that in 2024 we will see him say goodbye due to battling so much with injuries.
Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan are some of the clubs that the Frenchman has represented, even with the latter he remains linked, remembering that only in the 2021-22 season he was champion of the A series. In England he also triumphed, without forgetting that he was world champion with France in Russia 2018.
The netbreaker could say goodbye to the Rossoneri in 2024, as he must be aware that he no longer has the same explosiveness.
Just like his compatriot Luka modricthe Croatian could also be living his last minutes as a professional in the Seville. The midfielder still has six more months on his contract with the Nervionenses and although he has options open to continue his career, he probably won't want to risk any more and will decide to put an end to it all. In the same way he won everything with the Barcelona and he was one step away from being world champion with Croatia in 2018.
The Argentine himself recently declared that it is very difficult for him to see himself in the 2026 World Cup, so the conquest of Qatar could have been his last competition of this nature. However, he still has the next challenge ahead of him. America CupIn addition, the objective is to become champion of the MLS to the Inter Miamiafter having obtained the MLS Cup in 2023.
Accompanied by the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaand soon from his best friend and comrade, the Uruguayan Luis Suarezthis could be La Pulga's last dance to end his successful career, triumph with The Herons at the end of 2024.
