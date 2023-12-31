During 2023 we could see how the Belgian put an end to his career Eden Hazardthe Argentinian Rubens Sambuezathe Uruguayan Diego Godinthe Spanish Cesc Fabregas and David Silvaas well as Italian Gianluigi Buffonthe German Mesut Ozilthe Welsh Gareth Bale and the swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In this note, we leave you some players who could say goodbye to football in 2024:

OFFICIAL: Javi Martinez is a new Qatar SC player. The Spaniard arrives as a free agent from Bayern Munich. Exotic destination. pic.twitter.com/euzZyI3r1D — World Cup winners (@World Cup winners) June 20, 2021

If he does not feel comfortable with his physical ailments, it is almost certain that the forward will have no regrets about hanging up his boots after having established himself as the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team and after having defended the cause of real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and more.

Rumors link him to Deportivo Maipú de Mendozawhere it arose, as well as Students of La Plata or the Inter Miami of the MLS, but nothing firmly, even though in his own words he said he was not thinking about retirement. Will have to see.

The Argentine has already said that he will retire from The Albiceleste behind the Copa America 2024so it could be the sign of goodbye to his career as a professional on the soccer fields.

The defender is 35 years old, he won more than ten titles with The Steamroller and he won the 2014 World Cup. It doesn't seem like he's missing anything else from his resume before putting an end to his career.

The netbreaker could say goodbye to the Rossoneri in 2024, as he must be aware that he no longer has the same explosiveness.

Accompanied by the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaand soon from his best friend and comrade, the Uruguayan Luis Suarezthis could be La Pulga's last dance to end his successful career, triumph with The Herons at the end of 2024.