The best footballer Halloween costumes

Yesterday Halloween was celebrated and as tradition dictates, many people dress up as characters from movies and scary stories or characterized to produce terror. Soccer players have not been an exception and there are many who have wanted to have fun and show off their costumes on social networks.
One of the most striking has been Sergio Ramos, who if he is already a footballer who terrifies the strikers, with yesterday’s costume he gives us real panic. The Sevillian defender of PSG uploaded this fantastic photo to his instagram with his partner, the television presenter Pilar Rubio.
Another of the players who has caused a stir on social networks has been Valverde, who along with his family dressed up as the Joker, Harley Quinn and Batman, and although they are not very scary, the truth is that they look very good.
This type of event could not miss Neymar, whom we all know for enjoying his free time a lot. The Brazilian chose this curious cowboy costume with blood all over the costume that could remind us of a scary movie like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
In the case of Courtois, the Belgian went to the classic. What is the scariest thing? The devil and hell, and so the Real Madrid goalkeeper came out in disguise with his partner, together.
Others chose to surrender to reality and dress in what everyone thinks. Many of us know Haaland as the Viking because of his size and strength, and the Norwegian battering ram did not hesitate to dress up as these historical characters, who despite not being the classic Halloween costume, were very scary when they were seen appearing in ancient times .
And you, with what costume do you stay? It’s hard to pick one as everyone is great, hopefully you all had a happy Halloween.
