The 2022/23 season is officially in the books, and our eyes are already wandering towards 2023/24.
The opening of the summer 2023 transfer window has consumed our dwindling attention, but only a limited number of rumors can be digested before the madness starts to spread.
The conclusion of the international break means there is little to enjoy on the pitch for a while, but pre-season plans are already in place and there is no doubt that the start of non-competitive action will roll sharply this summer.
Once again, there are several high-level pre-season matches to enjoy. Here’s information on six of the most exciting.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 22
|
23:00 ENG
|
MetLife Stadium, New York
|
arsenal.com, MUTV
Arsenal have a very busy pre-season ahead of them as they return to the United States for the second summer in a row following their successful 2022 tour.
The Gunners will play three games on both the east and west coasts, including this one against local rivals Manchester United. It will be the first time that these two clubs meet in the United States.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|
arsenal.com
Arsenal’s US tour concludes with a friendly against Barcelona on the other side of the country. After taking on MLS stars and United on the East Coast, they will head west to take on the Catalans in Los Angeles.
SoFi Stadium, home of Stan Kroenke’s LA Rams, will host this match.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
Japan National Stadium, Tokyo
|
CITY+
Bayern Munich are determined to reassert themselves at the top of European football, and Manchester City are the team they must usurp.
The three-time champions venture to the Far East this summer and will face the German colossi in Tokyo, whom they defeated on their way to Champions League glory last summer.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 26
|
2:15
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|
NUFC TV
The first edition of the Premier League Summer Series takes place in the United States, with six clubs competing for a pre-season trophy.
The most outstanding duel of the competition is, without a doubt, the one that will face Chelsea and Newcastle in Atlanta. Blues fans will be eager to see how Mauricio Pochettino fares in his first summer in charge of the team, and the Magpies present a tough test, if only in pre-season.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 27th
|
4:30 ENG
|
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
|
to confirm
Manchester United, five days after facing Arsenal, faces Real Madrid in Texas.
It’s been a long time since these last two teams met, as the previous non-competitive meeting in The Big House, Michigan drew a massive crowd of 109,318, still the largest crowd ever for a football game. played on American soil.
|
Day
|
Hour
|
Place
|
Where to see
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|
to confirm
There is no Clásico that is not competitive and Barcelona will face their arch rival, Real Madrid, in Texas this summer, a year after their friendly duel in Las Vegas, which Barça won 1-0.
The two teams will try to establish a very early score heading into the 2023/24 La Liga season with Real desperate to regain their crown after La Blaugrana triumphed in 2022/23.
