The Champions League champion, Manchester City, and the Copa Libertadores champion, Fluminense, will meet in the final of the Club World Cup. This December 22 we will have a great match to enjoy in which two greats, one European and another American, will play for a title.

The league day has concluded in Spain, however, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla still have a match pending that was postponed at the time. The red and white team has just drawn against Getafe but is having a great season and wants to say goodbye to 2023 with a victory in front of its fans. Meanwhile, at Sevilla, Quique Sánchez Flores has taken the reins of the team and will face his former team.

It will undoubtedly be a great game to close First Division football in 2023.

Liverpool and Arsenal will face each other to play matchday 18 of the Premier League, currently Arsenal is first in the table and Liverpool is second in the table. Only one point separates these two giants of English football in the table.

At first, a duel between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad from the Saudi Arabian league does not sound very attractive, and a year ago it would not even be on this list. However, Arab football has gained relevance and this will be the first duel between two of its greatest stars: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Karim Benzema.

Without a doubt the spotlight will be on the two of them.

Unai Emery's men are having a great season in the Premier League. The villains will visit a Manchester United that is taking flight again. Emery's men are currently tied on points with Liverpool.

On the penultimate day of the year, two of Italy's great teams will face each other, Juventus, who are second in Serie A against José Mourinho's Roma, current runners-up in the Europa League

The first day of the year will begin with a great match. Liverpool and Newcastle will face each other on matchday 20 of the Premier League. Jürgen Klopp's men will want to remain at the top of the table while Newcastle will seek to enter the European positions