Visceral fat builds up inside the abdomen, which can lead to major health risks, such as heart disease.

And health scientists have discovered that some foods can lower levels of visceral fat in the abdomen. It demonstrated a relationship between increased soluble fiber and decreased visceral fat.

The researchers noted that “for every 10 grams of the increase in soluble fiber, the rate of accumulation of visceral adipose tissue decreased by 3.7%.” This data was based on 1114 people over a five-year period in which the visceral fat of the participants was measured by CT scan.

Besides the best technique for measuring visceral fat levels, people were asked to complete questionnaires based on their diets.

What foods are rich in soluble fiber?

Soluble fiber can be found in oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, and carrots.

What is soluble fiber?

“This type of fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance,” Maylinic explained.

The British Nutrition Foundation said: “Dietary fiber can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Foods such as oats and barley contain a type of fiber known as beta-glucan, which may help reduce cholesterol levels if you consume 3 grams or Most of it a day, as part of a healthy diet. “

Soluble fiber reduces the risk of heart disease in three ways:

1. Prevent high blood sugar from damaging artery walls.

2. Get rid of the amount of cholesterol attached to the walls of the arteries.

3. Reducing visceral fat levels to help prevent insulin resistance.

The arteries supply the heart muscle with much-needed oxygen and nutrients in the blood. Without this supply, the heart muscle would begin to die, causing a heart attack.

Heart disease is a condition in which blood supply to the heart is partially blocked by the accumulation of fatty substances in the arteries.

The lipid includes cholesterol, and the formal term for this process is called atherosclerosis.

The main warning signs of heart disease include:

Chest pain (angina).

• Shortness of breath.

Pain all over the body.

Feeling faint.

Feeling sick.