The focaccia gains ground on its superstar cousin, pizza. This spongy crust used to make the Italian sandwich —panino— more classic, it has its origins in Roman times, and many centuries later it triumphs in the most gentrified neighborhoods. Sometimes it is dressed up with colorful marketing, tasteless sauces and products of dubious quality, costing more than 10 euros a piece, but in its best version, this spongy, oily bread is still a great option to eat something tasty and cheap when you don’t have much time.

The focaccia It was the quintessential Italian street food before the term existed. street food. But first of all, what is it? “A flatbread, in which the most important thing is the ingredients with which it is prepared: quality flours, a high percentage of hydration, extra virgin olive oil, and a long fermentation. Quality and fresh ingredients for the filling are essential,” explains Estrella Hernández, head of R&D at Ditalyan establishment specializing in Italian cuisine.

Thanks to the boom of the focaccia, In Spain there is no shortage of places to find it – sometimes the good things also come with the waves of fashion – but to get it right, here are a few recommendations.

Madrid

A priori it does not seem like a place to take the best focaccia: It is really an Italian product shop where you can have a snack. “You can take them away or eat them there. The place has a lot of charm and for me they are the best Italian-style sandwiches,” says Marta Delgado, account director at Brandelicious, a gastronomy consultant (and no, Casa Base is not one of its clients). The truth is that they all cost less than 10 euros and the bread is a little lighter than usual. The person writing this article has been to the place and although he has tried three, he strongly recommends the Super Mario, which is still the most classic focaccia with a special touch: mortadella, burrata, black pepper, pistachio chips and truffle oil.

Base House: c/ of Nunez de Balboa, 34. Map.

There are places that do not need to be specialized to fulfill their purpose. Obrador San Francisco is one of them. “The bread from this place is of excellent quality. They make few products but they are of good quality,” he claims. Cristina Valbuenawho recommends gastronomic and fashion topics from his Instagram profile. The most expensive and in greater quantity is not always better. focaccia It is simple, without extra ingredients, very golden on the outside and airy on the inside. There are two options: the classic dough at 2.5 euros or the three cheeses at 3.50 euros. To put it in comparison, the focaccia viral of Mercadona It costs 1.80 euros and is industrial: for 70 cents more we can eat a homemade one. “And you can easily fill it and make it even better. I usually put mortadella in it and straciatella and it is delicious,” he says.

San Francisco Workshop: San Francisco Race, 14. Map.

A French bakery in the Madrid neighbourhood of Tetuán, it specialises in Italian products such as focaccias. “If I have to go there, I go there. They make them three times a week with extra virgin olive oil and at a very affordable price,” says Javier Vázquez, also a Brandelicious employee. “They are crunchy, aromatic and with an airy crumb. It is a business that helps build the neighbourhood and that has not yet succumbed to the avalanche of impossible prices in Madrid, demonstrating quality in everything they offer,” he adds.

Hello: c/ Francos Rodriguez, 42. Map.

“It is the one that has reminded me most of Italy,” he says. Mark Rodriguezcreator of content on social networks about restaurants and various plans in Madrid. The Morso It is located in the epicenter of the Chueca neighborhood and it is specialized in focacciaThey all cost less than 10 euros and are well-filled. There is also a menu option with drinks.

The Morso: c/ Augusto Figueroa 18. Map.

Going to the flea market on a Sunday is the quintessential Madrid plan. The chotis of the plans. What better than to accompany the vermouth or beer with a focaccia. “There is no better plan after the Rastro than going for a focaccia and a coffee here,” says Marta Delgado. They are not specialised in this product, but they are not the most expensive and for a midday snack in Madrid they do their job.

New World: c/ del Carnero, 9. Map.

Other bakery so you can buy it and make it yourself. “Everything they make in this workshop is to die for,” praises Cristina Valbuena, who of course highlights the focaccia. “I love it because they have focaccia with potatoes, which is not very easy to find in Spain and which I think is excellent,” he claims about an Italian classic.

Nomad Soul: c/ de los Urquiza 17. Map.

Barcelona

Other bakery They are not bad at making ancient recipes. A must for Mikel López Iturriaga, head of El Comidista. He even dedicated an article to them where he says that “they are so good to eat” and teaches us how to make one. They are located in the heart of Barcelona, ​​in the Raval district.

Pa de Kilo: c/ del Doctor Dou 12. Map.

An authentic Italian bakery with specialty coffee. Bomba oven Located in the Sants neighborhood, “he makes a few things and they are all delicious,” López Iturriaga assures again. “His focaccia It is more refined than the ones that are in fashion lately, rustic and with few frills.” And he makes it clear: “It is ideal for those of us who like well-made baked goods without any nonsense.”

Bomba Oven: c/ de Vallespir 24. Map.

Located in the Gràcia neighborhood, it usually has three types of focaccia: one with olives and lemon zest, another with tomato and rosemary and another that changes with seasonal vegetables. “They are all made with sourdough – the real kind, not powdered – and a lot of rigor,” says López Iturriaga, correspondent in Barcelona for this article. In addition, they sell on-line for the entire city.

Origin: c/ de Milà i Fontanals, 9. Map.

Coush Armo is an organic bread bakery. “Another great option for focaccia,” says López Iturriaga. It is actually an Argentine bakery that we highlighted in the past in El Comidista for its facturas (Argentine pastries). “It also shines in the art of Italian flatbread, which it makes with a base of mashed potatoes and olive oil. toppings They change with the seasons: if you get the one with tomatoes, don’t miss it,” he says. It is located in Gràcia, Horta and L’Eixample.

Coush Armo: different locations ((see here).

Valencia

Although its “romantic” atmosphere may arouse suspicion among the most skeptical, San Tommaso is an Italian restaurant that is appreciated by many locals, including our collaborator Mariola Cubells. Its menu is generous in focaccia and includes nine well-executed varieties ranging from classics – rosemary and salt; tomato and arugula – to complex formulas closer to pizza (burrata, olives, cherry tomatoes, anchovies, red onion, basil and pesto sauce). They have another sister location, Santa Rita, with the same offering focaccia.

St. Thomas: c/ Corretgeria, 39. Map. Santa Rita: c/ Assaonadors, 10. Map.

Seville

A few months ago, Focaccino opened on the very Sevillian street Feria, where they fill very hydrated and long-fermented dough with different Italian cheeses and sausages – such as salami or ‘nduja, which could be the Calabrian cousin of sobrasada -, sauces and pestos made with different nuts. It used to be a bakery, and they have kept much of its original decoration.

Focaccino: c/ Feria, 84. Map.

Lion

Focaccia and other remedies

Escaping from the big cities, there are also good focaccias in Castilla y León. Focaccia and other remedies “It is a small business with a counter that offers several types every day,” says Cris Valbuena. “They are all fluffy and very tasty and are accompanied by typical homemade Italian sweets that are difficult to find in small towns.”

Focaccia and other remedies: c/ la Torre, 3, Ground Floor Right. Map.

Vigo

“It is run by four Italian guys with training in pastry and bakery, from Naples and Sicily,” he highlights. Fermentum 42 Anna Mayer, contributor to El Comidista and popularizer at Bread Breaddedicated to teaching Italian cuisine. “On their profile you will see mostly sweet things but they make Italian bread and savoury dishes: calzoni -similar to the Vigo empanadilla- and focaccia,” he points out about a rara avis of Italian cuisine in the city of Vigo, since it is difficult to find establishments that make them decently.

Fermentum 42: Paseo de Alfonso XII 5, ground floor. Map.

Ourense

Osteria Domenica is a restaurant that has been known for its pinsa, a typical dish from Sardinia. “But the restaurant run by Nico Morganti also offers focaccia, although he calls it schiacciata di focaccia, which is a bit of a repetition because a schiacciata is a type of focaccia,” says Mayer. This is a cultural mix: “it mixes Italian heritage with Galician bread-making know-how. In fact, its pinsas are made in Cea.”

Osteria Domenica: c/ Curros Enríquez 18, Ourense. Map.

Corunna

In this establishment In the center of the city of Hercules, they try to imitate, as their name suggests, the classic pizza al taglio stand [al corte] Roman. “They are specialized in sliced ​​pizza and they also offer stuffed focaccia. Very tasty,” says Mayer. However, our correspondent in Galicia assures that despite the tradition of good bread that exists in the Atlantic lands, the focaccia fashion has not yet been established as it is in the big cities. “The three options that there are avoid the current fashion of focacceria – it will come – and they offer focaccia as it is common to find it in Italy: a white dough, more or less spongy, with plenty of oil and sometimes accompanied by some cheese and/or sausage,” she points out. “One thing has nothing to do with the other. In Galicia there is no tradition of ‘flat breads with oil’, but there is of empanadas: in each place they eat different things. Focaccia will arrive as something exotic and, just as it is being presented in Spain, as a bread to fill with gochas things,” she explains.

Pizzeria alla Romana: Florida Street 41. Map.

