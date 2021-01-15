For buyers of apartments who are planning to resell the object in the future, the best floors are from the third to the tenth. There is also a demand for housing located on floors 10-15, but the audience for such objects is somewhat smaller. This is stated in the materials of the “Agency for Investment in Moscow Real Estate”, received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

“The investment attractiveness of the project is influenced not so much by the floor as by the location,” the specialists emphasize. “You can’t put a big house in the middle of a slum and say that it is attractive for investment because it is tall and large.”

As determined by experts, over the past 2.5 years, new buildings in Moscow have “grown” by three floors – the average number of floors in new residential complexes has increased from 21.6 to 24.7 floors. In general, more than 46 percent of new buildings in the capital are skyscrapers (buildings over 18 floors). Low-rise projects (up to eight floors) account for 28 percent of construction projects.

“The growth of the number of storeys in houses is a worldwide trend, and we cannot get away from it,” the experts conclude. – This fate can only be avoided by cities that are recognized as historical monuments, where high-rise construction is prohibited. Moscow does not belong to such cities and therefore it will grow. But this trend will not be endless either. “

Earlier in January, the best time to buy a home in 2021 was named. According to experts, real estate should be bought in the first quarter, as the market has seen a decrease in demand and a slowdown in price growth. A slight drop in house prices may also occur in early May.

