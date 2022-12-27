The best fintech apps to improve your life

In an ever-changing world, it’s important to keep up with the latest technology trends. One of the most popular trends right now is fintech, or the fusion of finance and technology. This trend has led to the development of a series of innovative apps. If you want to stay up to date with the latest financial technology news, and want to make your life easier, then you should take a look at some of the best apps on your smartphone store. Let’s get to know some of them together, divided by their main use.

The best fintech apps to monitor investments

The smartphone has become an extension of us. We use it for entertainment, communication and, increasingly, for personal finance. There are dozens of apps designed to help you manage your money, but which ones are best for tracking investments? Here are some of the most popular fintech apps for this goal:

Mint which allows you to track your expenses, create budgets and monitor your investments;

which allows you to track your expenses, create budgets and monitor your investments; acorn an app that allows you to invest your savings, rounding the price for your purchases and investing the difference in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds;

an app that allows you to invest your savings, rounding the price for your purchases and investing the difference in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds; You Need a Budget an app that helps you create and stick to a budget;

an app that helps you create and stick to a budget; Fidelity Investments an application that offers a range of investment products and services, including online access to your account and information about investments you have made;

an application that offers a range of investment products and services, including online access to your account and information about investments you have made; eToro: eToro, a social trading platform that allows you to invest in stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies, and which offers a wide range of investment options and allows you to copy the trades of other investors.

These are just a few of the many fintech apps available for monitoring your financial activities. Each of these has its strengths and weaknesses, so be sure to do your research before choosing one.

The best fintech apps to pay bills

There are many apps that can be used to pay bills. The best fintech apps for this purpose are those that are easy to use, reliable, and have a large user base. Among these, the experts recommend the famous PayPalbut also We come.

If PayPal is also very well known in Italy, the latter is instead much less used. Venmo is another popular fintech app that is used to pay bills and to send and receive money. Its strengths? Ease of use, the result of a very intuitive interface.

Money saving apps

If our goal is to save money, in addition to some of the ones we have already seen in the previous paragraphs, we could use Digit, a useful app for automating savings, analyzing expenses, and regularly moving small amounts of money into a few savings accounts. Then Wallyanother way to track your expenses and see where you can save.

The truth is, you no longer need to be a finance expert to manage your budget. The apps available in the market today can help us more than a consultant. You just need to know how to choose the most suitable for your needs.

The best fintech apps for traveling

As travelers, we all know that having a good financial app is a must. These apps allow us to easily keep track of our expenses, budget and even find the best offers of flight. Here are some of the best apps for us who love to move from one corner of the world to another:

Hoppers an app that allows you to find the best deals on flights, monitoring airfares and sending alerts when prices drop;

an app that allows you to find the best deals on flights, monitoring airfares and sending alerts when prices drop; XE Currency a useful app for tracking currency conversions while traveling abroad;

a useful app for tracking currency conversions while traveling abroad; Google Walletan all-round fintech app that allows you to send and receive money, as well as pay for goods and services online.

These are just some of the best fintech apps for traveling. Be sure to check them out before embarking on your next adventure.

