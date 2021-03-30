Final fantasy He has already been building his series for several years, so you have probably already played more than one of his titles.

The seventh installment is for many one of the most impressive, and proof of this is that we are already waiting for the second part of the remake.

Interestingly, this Final fantasy is not the favorite of the Japanese, and a survey conducted in the Asian country revealed that they prefer one of the games of yesteryear released to Playstation 2.

The Japanese television network NHK launched a survey to find out which of all the games in this series of Square enix was the favorite of the gamers, and although it may seem strange, it was not VII.

Out of 468,654 votes, the vast majority agreed that Final fantasy x It is the one that the Japanese prefer over the other launches.

The second place was taken by the seventh installment of this saga, and the final list was as follows:

Final fantasy x

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy XIV

Final fantasy v

Final Fantasy VIII

Final fantasy iv

Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XV

It must have been Tidus’s laugh that charmed them.

Final Fantasy’s favorite character is …

NHK he also asked viewers about this IP’s favorite character, and there were no surprises here, as Cloud dominated first place.

Yuna, Aeris, Vivi, Zidane, Solus zos Galvus, Tidus, Lightning, Tifa and Zack occupied later positions in the ranking, and we must say that we are satisfied.

Final Fantasy XVI It is already in the process of development and they even showed us a trailer where they revealed a bit of their appearance, but we won’t be able to see it for a few years.

Are you satisfied with the result of this survey? Do you think they should have brought in more characters? Tell us in the comments.

