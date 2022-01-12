With the release of a new PS5 update that finally allows you to move PS5 games to external USB storage, we thought it would be wise to take a quick look at some of the best external hard drives for PS5 game storage.

Before we get into it, if you’ve already purchased an external hard drive for PS4, you should have no issues using one of these for your PS5 as well. It may need to be reformatted when you plug it in (which will wipe all current data on the drive) but after that quick process, you’ll be good to go.

If, perhaps, you’ve upgraded your PS4 with an internal hard drive, you could also consider buying a cheap hard drive enclosure and converting it to an external drive. It’ll be a quick and easy fix but will obviously take your PS4 out of commission for any future use – unless you reinstall the old drive.

Remember, most importantly, any PS5 games moved to an external hard drive cannot be played and can only remain there for storage purposes. When you want to play them again, you’ll need to transfer them back to internal storage and apply any new updates. It’s not a perfect solution, but this process will generally be a lot quicker than installing or downloading the game fresh every time.

Following a firmware update in September 2021, you can now also install your own SSD to expand the internal storage of your PS5. While Sony hasn’t confirmed an official list of PS5 compatible SSD, they did reveal requirements. Digital Foundry has compiled their own list of the best SSD for PS5.

Right, back to what we all here for:

Best external hard drive for PS5

After Digital Foundry tested various PS5 external hard drives, they concluded that a SATA SSD is your best option. This will give you fast transfer speeds when moving PS5 games between internal and external storage, plus loading times that rival (or sometimes even beat) the PS5’s internal storage when running backwards compatible PS4 games. The only choice you have to make is between a purpose-built external drive or an internal SSD with a SATA to USB adapter. The former is a quick and easy solution that’s ready to be plugged into your console straight after unboxing. The latter, meanwhile, requires a small extra step of modifying it for external use with an adapter or enclosure – but you can save a little money this way for the same performance. Either way you go, these picks below will resolve your PS5 storage woes. The first recommendation is the Samsung T5: a slim and snazzy portable SSD. Transfer speeds are up to an impressive 500MB / s and the price of a 1TB drive is fairly reasonable. Of course, you’re paying a premium for the jump to speedier and more robust flash storage, but it’s become a lot more affordable over recent years. This is the one to go for if you want the most straightforward solution. Samsung T5 Portable If you want to go the slightly more fiddly route of an internal SSD and adapter, then the Crucial MX500 or Samsung 870 EVO and a Sabrent SATA to USB adapter are what you’ll need. It’s the same amount of 1TB storage and same transfer speeds, but it’s possible to save a few pennies buying these separately. You could go for other SATA SSDs from the likes of SanDisk or Western Digital, but Samsung and Crucial drives are considered the best of the bunch. Samsung 870 EVO / Crucial MX500 + SATA to USB adapter

Best value external hard drive for PS5

An old favorite, the Seagate Portable is an easy pick for the best value PS5 external hard drive thanks to its reliability and affordability. As a mechanical drive, though, transfer speeds between internal and external storage will be considerably slower compared to an SSD. Plus, any PS4 games you run off it will suffer from longer load times because of the same reason. That said, you get a lot more storage space for your money. A few different sized drives are available to buy, though the 2TB is likely to be the most sensitive and value for money pick. The 4TB version is probably overkill for most, while the 5TB isn’t a bad option if you really want to get the biggest bang for your buck at less than 2p per gigabyte. Various PlayStation branded versions of this drive are also available – including one that sports a Last of Us 2 inspired design – but it’s essentially the same thing at a higher price. There’s no need to spend your money on it unless you really want your hard drive to be some kind of statement piece. For another option, you might also want to consider the Western Digital Elements or Passport range. These drives usually float around the same price range as the Seagate Portable and will offer similar performance, but can sometimes be a little more expensive. Seagate Expansion Portable

Cheapest external hard drive for PS5

For a slightly cheaper option, you can instead go for a hard drive from the Toshiba Canvio Basics range. The smallest 1TB drive is usually around £ 40, so the difference isn’t that great compared to the external hard drives from Seagate and Western Digital. Any saving helps, though, however small! It’s a great choice if you don’t think you’ll need considerable extra storage space or are rocking a smaller games library. That’s probably a lot of us right now considering the lack of fully-fledged PS5 games. However, the likes of Returnal and Deathloop are still set to release this year – barring any more unfortunate delays – and more PS5 upgrade patches to many last-gen hits and PlayStation exclusives could still be coming. Toshiba Canvio Basics