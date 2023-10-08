Doctor Tarasov advised doing exercises in bed for insomnia

Rehabilitation doctor Ilya Tarasov named the best exercises to combat insomnia. About it reported in the material of the publication “Doctor Peter”.

Tarasov said that every workout can be done in bed. First, you need to straighten your right leg and bend your left at the knee, move your left hand to the side with your palm down, and grab your left knee with your right. Next, you need to pull your left knee to the right, twisting at the lower back, while keeping your left hand from the surface of the bed.

Next, lying on your back, you need to bring your bent knees to your stomach and hug them with your arms. In this case, the chin must be pulled towards the chest and maintained in this position. For the last exercise, you need to sit down, bend your knees, and hug your legs under your knees with your hands. Then smoothly straighten your legs forward, without unclenching your arms, and hold this position.

