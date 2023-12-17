Fitness expert Irina Rotach named the best exercises for unloading after a hard day. Her words lead Men Today.

Rotach said 15-minute workouts provide more benefits than no physical activity. She advised doing planks, side bends and crunches with your feet touching. For the last exercise, you need to lie on the floor with your knees bent, then lift your shoulder blades and right leg off the floor and touch the toe of your right foot with your left hand. Repeat on the other side.

The expert recommended not to exercise too intensely before bed. High activity in the evening can lead to difficulty falling asleep due to an increase in stress hormones, which blocks the production of melatonin, she says.

On December 2, fitness expert Irina Rotach named three exercises that accelerate weight loss. To begin with, the specialist advised to perform kettlebell swings. The next exercise will be squats with a kettlebell. The expert named the Romanian deadlift with kettlebells as the last exercise.