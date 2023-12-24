Journalists from Kuban 24 named the best exercises for health after 60 years. This is reported in material publications

To begin with, they advised doing stretches in bed in different directions, as well as tilting your head. Then you need to get out of bed and rise from heel to toe several times, and also make low swings with your legs. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain even breathing.

For the gastrointestinal tract to work, it is recommended to do light twisting. They will help tone muscles and improve digestion. You also need to stand and reach your opposite knee with your elbow, lifting your bent leg. The authors also advised doing household chores, combining them with physical exercise.

