The millenary holm oak from the town of Lecina, in the municipality of Bárcabo (Huesca), which represented Spain this year, has prevailed in the online voting carried out in recent weeks (with a total of 104,264 votes) to the finalist trees from Italy (the Curinga banana) and Russia (the Ancient Sycamore tree).

In addition to its beauty and its magnificent proportions (16.5 meters high and 28 meters in diameter at its top), the Aragonese thousand-year-old tree has had in its favor the admiration and care of neighbors, tourists and arboricultural enthusiasts.

“A thousand years after its birth, the union with the people continues to be the cause that the holm oak continues to stand in this small town in Alto Aragón, in only 13 inhabitants“, exposes the website of the organization of this European competition.

The neighbors chose it and continue to choose it for their celebrations. Very close to the houses, the holm oak is surprising because, being such an old tree, it is so alive; the secret will surely be the care and company of the neighbors of Lecina and of “those witches“says the Tree of the Year page.

The Lecina holm oak has also become the first Spanish tree to win this 11-year-old European competition.

In the case of the Lecina holm oak, the candidacy has had the support of neighbors and followers, as well as local, county and regional authorities, with an extensive projection campaign in the media and social networks.

“For us it represents the union of the tree with the earth like that of the neighbors with the rural environment, with the desire to resist, and we believe that it is something common in all rural areas of Spain”, explained one of the organizers of the Bell.

