However, the North American competition does continue to look for striking reinforcements, especially those who are about to finish their careers, as happened this last year with the Swiss Xherdan Shakirithe Italian Lorenzo Insignethe brazilian Douglas Costa and Hector Herrera.

With this, they continue to hope to bring prominent elements to Europe by 2022.

For now, The noodle It is also focused on the participation of Argentina at Qatar World Cup 2022however, you must also be thinking about your future, where one of your possible destinations would be Central Rosarythe club that saw him born.

Thanks to his still brimming with quality on the pitch, the offense could be in the American crosshairs and could be a pleasant surprise.

Aware that the midfielder’s contract with the merengues comes to an end in 2022, for a year there have already been interested parties from the mls to be able to take him to their ranks.

Among them are the Los Angeles Galaxy, Inter-Miami, Atlanta United and D.C. Unitedwho would even put a millionaire contract on the table to convince him.

At 35 years old, The gunman He has given everything with the clubs he protected: LiverpoolBarcelona and Ajax Amsterdamwhere he left pleasant memories.

According to some sources, the striker would have advanced his arrival at Inter-Miami from the British david beckhamannouncing their conditions to stamp their signature.

After passing through football in Ukraine, Germany, England and Italy, the attacker of the AS Rome It would be up in the air as to whether to renew their bond or venture to the American continent.

There is no doubt that the midfielder would give his career a plus if he arrived in the United States.

The selection of Colombia could not win the ticket Qatar 2022 directly and now he will seek to keep the half ticket of the repechage, so the 33-year-old player cannot lower his level.

Panita is near the end of his relationship with the old lady and it would not be strange if the mls will point to his services to get an international Latin player.

Aware that they will not be in the international fair and that he has had complicated months with his club due to injuries that have prevented him from playing this season, it is unknown what will happen.

With all this, The rooster could leave the A series to go to the mlswhere previously it has already been linked with some squads.

His career began with the olympique de lyon in 2009 and in 2017 it passed to the Gunnersin addition to representing his team.

At 30 years of age, the web breaker must think about his future and it is sure that the offers of the mls They don’t take long to appear.

The Croatian midfielder is 33 years old and currently plays for Inter Milan, after going through witches, Borussia Dortmund, wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

It is clear that it could become a Designated Player and that several clubs of the mls they would want him in their ranks.