State Corporation Rosatom topped the rating of the best employers in Russia for 2020, which is HeadHunter company. Sberbank took the second place, the third – the Mars company, which unites such brands as Snickers, M & M’s, Orbit.

Tinkoff Bank and Alfa-Bank also entered the top 5 by the number of points scored. The top ten analysts included Sibur, Tele2, VTB, Raiffeisenbank and Coca-Cola. Gazprom Neft, Rosatom, Sberbank, Russian Railways and Tinkoff were in the top 5 most popular companies among job seekers.

Related materials Broke the bank Russia has created one of the most advanced banking systems. How did the country learn to count money? Beyond Mass layoffs and giving away money just like that – insane forecast for 2021

In the banking sector, applicants named Sberbank, Tinkoff and Alfa-Bank the best companies. In the field of finance, insurance and audit, the top 3 were Europlan, the Federal Insurance Center and the Urgent Money MCC. In the area of ​​business services, BGS, Sever Minerals and Ventra are among the top three. In the IT sphere, the rating was topped by Kaspersky, 2GIS and NVIDIA, in telecommunications and communications – Tele2, Huawei and MTS. In the energy sector, applicants highlighted Rosatom, Gazprom Neft and Sibur. In industrial production – Bosch, Nissan and VseInstrumenty.ru. Among the transport and logistics companies, the winners were Russian Railways, NefteTransServis and PEK (First Forwarding Company). In construction and real estate, the highest ranked applicants were MIEL GC, Monolit and DOM.RF.

In the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) category, Russians named Mars, Coca-Cola and Bacardi the most attractive companies. In the field of food production, the top three included Klass, Miratorg and Bushe. Among the retail chains, the winners were Inventive Retail Group (re: Store, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Nike, etc.), Levi’s and IKEA. In the restaurant business, the top three applicants included McDonald’s, Green House and YES! PIZZA. Among distributors, NPK Special Metallurgy, ITC-Eletronics and Tesli were recognized as the best employers.

In the field of public services, applicants rated World Class, Orange Fitness and the My Documents center the highest. In pharmaceuticals and medicine, Bayer, Pfizer and the LINLINE network of clinics received the highest marks. In science and education, CODDY, the international school of programming for children, Enlightenment and Innopolis University won. In media and marketing, applicants rated National Media Group, Rambler and IVI the highest.