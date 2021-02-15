The rating of Russian employers in 2020 was headed by the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, the list of the best also included Gazprom Neft, Kaspersky and Sberbank. On February 15, Izvestia was informed about this by the press service of the largest Russian online recruiting platform hh.ru.

In 2020, more than 500 companies from all over the country were included in the employer rating. The rating is formed on the basis of an analysis of three components: the readiness of employees to recommend the company, the desire of applicants to work in the company, and the data of the HR specialists of firms.

In the category of the largest companies (more than 5 thousand people), the three leaders included Rosatom, Sberbank and Mars. In the category of large companies (1–5 thousand people), the leaders are Gazprom Neft, Kaspersky, Bayer, JSC National Media Group.

In the category of medium-sized companies (250–1000 people), the first place was taken by 2GIS, the second – NVIDIA, the third – Bosch. Among small companies (100-250 people) Orange Fitness leads, followed by BGS Group and Red Bull.

The following companies most often enjoyed popularity among job seekers: Gazprom Neft, Rosatom, Sberbank, Russian Railways, Tinkoff Bank, Alfa-Bank, SIBUR, and National Media Group.

“This time, thanks to the increased interest from employing companies and their desire to objectively assess their attractiveness in the labor market, we managed to get the most realistic picture of the best employers,” said Nina Osovitskaya, director of the hh.ru brand center.

Earlier on February 11, experts named remote jobs with the highest salaries. It found that engineers, designers, and child psychologists receive the highest salaries when working remotely.