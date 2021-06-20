These are the best Dutch players who have played at Barcelona.
He is the Dutchman with the most games in the history of Barça. In Barcelona they have very good memories of him, but in terms of his quality he is not up to the six that follow.
His first season was very mediocre, but this last year has shown why so much was paid for his signing. If everything goes its natural course, he can become one of the best midfielders in the world in a few years.
He came from the hand of his brother Ronald in 1998 with Van Gaal as coach of the first team. He played a large number of games in the culé entity, and his time at Barça will be much more remembered than that of his brother.
Such aesthetic strikers and with so many goals are missing in modern football. He is the Dutch player with the most goals in the history of Barcelona. His immense quality made him an idol for the fans.
He is one of the best centers in the history of Barça and the undisputed hero of the achievement of the first Champions League against Sampdoria. He is currently the team’s coach, and at least he will be for one more season.
Underrated player in all respects. He arrived at the express request of Johann Cruyff who had joined the team a year earlier. He was, without a doubt, one of the footballers most idolized by the culé fans during the five years he was in the squad.
He is not only the best Dutch footballer to have worn the Barcelona jersey, but he is probably the most important figure in the club’s history. His work as a player and when he sat on the bench changed football completely. He will forever be considered one of the best players and one of the best coaches of all time.
