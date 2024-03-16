Voenkor Tatarinov: the best drone operator of Ukraine Alexey Samchuk was eliminated

Aerial reconnaissance serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexey Samchuk with the call sign Karkade was eliminated in the combat zone, Russian military correspondent Ruslan Tatarinov reported this in Telegram-channel.

The journalist called him the best drone operator in Ukraine, without specifying where and under what circumstances he died.

Information about the death of a serviceman was confirmed by the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine on Facebook. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned). It is noted that before leaving for the front, Samchuk was a cinematographer; he volunteered for the combat zone at the age of 22, immediately after graduating from college in 2023.

The military man served in the aerial reconnaissance of the 12th brigade of the Azov special forces detachment. (terrorist organization banned in Russia), reports TSN.

The fighter was killed on March 11 in the Donetsk direction, near Kremennaya, a few days before the wedding. On March 19, he and his bride planned to get married.

Earlier, the FSB reported that since March 10, during several attempts to break through the Russian border, more than 100 Ukrainian saboteurs were eliminated.