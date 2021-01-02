Stéphane Peterhansel He is the most successful rider in the history of the Dakar Rally for his 13 victories and is nicknamed ‘Monsieur Dakar’. He achieved six victories in the motorcycle category with Yamaha in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1998. He then went on to compete in the automobile category, where he beat Mitsubishi Motors in 2004, 2005 and 2007, and with a Mini Countryman in 2012 and 2013. With a Peugeot he has obtained the 2016 and 2017 editions. Photo:

PHILIPPE DESMAZES

AFP Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Vladimir Chagin He is a seven-time winner of the Dakar Rally in the truck category in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2011 at the wheel of a Kamaz. The Russian driver has the record of 63 stages won in the Dakar Rally. Photo: IVAN ALVARADO REUTERS

IVAN ALVARADO

REUTERS Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Karel loprais The Czech driver Karel Loprais was a six-time winner of the Dakar Rally in the truck category in 1988, 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999 and 2001, always at the wheel of a Tatra truck. Currently his nephew Ales Loprais follows in his footsteps in the Rally.



Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Marc Coma He has won five times in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015 in the motorcycle category. On July 2, 2015, he announced his retirement as a pilot. Photo: DAMIEN MEYER AFP

DAMIEN MEYER

AFP Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Cyril Neveu He is a five-time Dakar Rally winner (two with Yamaha: 1979 and 1980, and three with Honda: 1982, 1986 and 1987).



Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Cyril Depres The French Cyril Depres is a five-time winner of the Dakar Rally in motorcycles, in the editions of 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2013. Photo: MARIANA BAZO REUTERS

MARIANA BAZO

REUTERS Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Ari vatanen Finn Ari Vatanen won four times: 1987, 1989, 1990 and 1991 in the car category.



Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Edi Orioli Four times winner of the Dakar Rally on motorcycles in the editions of 1990, 1994, 1996 and 1998.



Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Nani Rome He was the winner of the Dakar Rally in 2004 in motorcycles and in 2014 in cars. So he became the first Spaniard to achieve this feat and the third rider in history to win the Dakar in the motorcycle and car category. Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES AFP

PHILIPPE DESMAZES

AFP Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Hubert auriol He was the first rider to win the Dakar Rally in the categories of motorcycles (1981 and 1983) and automobiles (1992). Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE AFP

LIONEL BONAVENTURE

AFP Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET



Carlos Sainz He won in the 2010 edition. He was the first Spanish to achieve victory in the car category, a triumph that he would repeat in 2018 and 2020. Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP

ALEJANDRO PAGNI

AFP Updated to

January 2, 2021

at 13:02 CET

