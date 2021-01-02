Stéphane Peterhansel
He is the most successful rider in the history of the Dakar Rally for his 13 victories and is nicknamed ‘Monsieur Dakar’. He achieved six victories in the motorcycle category with Yamaha in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1998. He then went on to compete in the automobile category, where he beat Mitsubishi Motors in 2004, 2005 and 2007, and with a Mini Countryman in 2012 and 2013. With a Peugeot he has obtained the 2016 and 2017 editions.
Photo:
PHILIPPE DESMAZES
AFP
Updated to
Vladimir Chagin
He is a seven-time winner of the Dakar Rally in the truck category in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2011 at the wheel of a Kamaz. The Russian driver has the record of 63 stages won in the Dakar Rally.
Photo:
IVAN ALVARADO
REUTERS
Updated to
Karel loprais
The Czech driver Karel Loprais was a six-time winner of the Dakar Rally in the truck category in 1988, 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999 and 2001, always at the wheel of a Tatra truck. Currently his nephew Ales Loprais follows in his footsteps in the Rally.
Photo:
Updated to
Marc Coma
He has won five times in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015 in the motorcycle category. On July 2, 2015, he announced his retirement as a pilot.
Photo:
DAMIEN MEYER
AFP
Updated to
Cyril Neveu
He is a five-time Dakar Rally winner (two with Yamaha: 1979 and 1980, and three with Honda: 1982, 1986 and 1987).
Photo:
Updated to
The best drivers in the history of the Dakar Rally
The French Cyril Depres is a five-time winner of the Dakar Rally in motorcycles, in the editions of 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2013.
Photo:
MARIANA BAZO
REUTERS
Updated to
Ari vatanen
Finn Ari Vatanen won four times: 1987, 1989, 1990 and 1991 in the car category.
Photo:
Updated to
Edi Orioli
Four times winner of the Dakar Rally on motorcycles in the editions of 1990, 1994, 1996 and 1998.
Photo:
Updated to
Nani Rome
He was the winner of the Dakar Rally in 2004 in motorcycles and in 2014 in cars. So he became the first Spaniard to achieve this feat and the third rider in history to win the Dakar in the motorcycle and car category.
Photo:
PHILIPPE DESMAZES
AFP
Updated to
Hubert auriol
He was the first rider to win the Dakar Rally in the categories of motorcycles (1981 and 1983) and automobiles (1992).
Photo:
LIONEL BONAVENTURE
AFP
Updated to
Carlos Sainz
He won in the 2010 edition. He was the first Spanish to achieve victory in the car category, a triumph that he would repeat in 2018 and 2020.
Photo:
ALEJANDRO PAGNI
AFP
Updated to
