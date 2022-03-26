The most important ceremony in cinema is back. The 94th edition of the Oscar awards It will take place this Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the best actors, actresses and directors from around the world will attend in the hope of receiving a golden statuette.

In this celebration, the eyes not only rest on the films, soundtracks, directors or actors nominated in any of the categories of the 2022 Oscar Awards. For this reason, various Hollywood characters have spent months together with experts preparing their best outfits to wear on the red carpet, as they will be analyzed in detail.

When are the Oscars 2022 Awards?

The agreed day of this important gala for the seventh art and the world of fashion will be this Sunday, March 27.

Renowned artists walk the red carpet of the Academy. Photo: TNT/Instagram

The best dressed in the history of the Oscars

In previous Oscar ceremonies, those attending the celebration have surprised with their extravagant costumes when parading down the red carpet. On this occasion, we tell you who have been the best dressed in the history of the Academy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

She is one of the most anticipated characters on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards. ‘The pop diva’ always surprises with her outfits and leaves the event’s commentators speechless. In 2019, the singer posed in a silver knit dress by Tom Ford. Also, she wore her hair natural.

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. Photo: MTV/Instagram

Penelope Cruz

She is the actress who best represents the Chanel brand. Penélope Cruz, every time she wears one of the French firm’s suits, she exudes style and glamor on the red carpet of the Academy Awards.

Penélope Cruz surprised at one of the Oscar galas. Photo: Sleep Lessnksa/Instagram

Zendaya

The actress has shown that her fluid dresses are a basic in any wardrobe. In 2018, Zendaya wore a brown garment, with which she showed that her outfit is a good option for any event.

Zendaya left Oscar critics speechless. Photo: Zendaya/Instagram

Lady Gaga

Her look was one of the most surprising on the red carpet of the 2019 Oscar Awards. That night, Lady Gaga became a tribute to Audrey Hepburn in a black dress and her Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

Lady Gaga stunned with her wardrobe at the Oscars. Photo: Lady Gaga/Instagram

colman sunday

The actor talked about his fuchsia tuxedo on his Instagram account. Colman Domingo assured that his custom tailored suit was from the Versace brand. Also, the suit jacket was adorned with liquid effect embroidery of 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins.

Colman Domingo wore his fuchsia suit on the red carpet at the Oscars. Photo: Colman Domingo/Instagram

Lakeith Stanfield

The 29-year-old actor participated in the movie “Judas and the Black Messiah” and surprised with his retro suit. Lakeith Stanfield wore a custom black Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a white oversized collar shirt.

Lakeith Stanfield stunned in her Saint Laurent suit. Photo: Saint Laurent/Instagram

Regina King

Director Regina King dazzled on the Oscars carpet in her custom Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and covered in Swarovski crystals. In fact, the light blue garment was inspired by a Disney story.

Regina King stunned in her dress on the Oscars red carpet. Photo: Regina King/Instagram

Angelina Jolie

The Versace brand signed one of the most viral designs of the last Oscar Awards ceremonies. Angelina Jolie wore a deep neckline in her skirt, with which she left netizens without comment.

Angelina Jolie at the Oscar Awards. Photo: Versace/Instagram

Oscars 2022 red carpet time

The red carpet for the Academy Awards will be an hour and a half before the award ceremony, which is scheduled for 7:00 pm in the countries of Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. While, in Mexico, the event will start at 6:00 p.m.

What channel will broadcast the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

To see the best outfits of the attendees on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022, you just have to tune in to channel E! Entertainment Television.