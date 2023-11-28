Although dragon ball It is remembered as an anime focused on fights, we must not forget that there is also a small element of romance that always surprises fans. Thus, during the most recent chapter of the manga Dragon Ball Super The best couple of the entire series has been reaffirmed.

During chapter 99 of the Dragon Ball Super manga, we can see how all the Z Warriors who are on Earth are fighting Cell Max, something that we were previously able to witness in the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This is exactly where Krillin and Number 18 shine.

As in other moments of the anime and manga, we can see Krillin and Number 18 fight side by side and do their best possible. Although the Earthling is occasionally overshadowed by his wife, this does not bother him, and he even makes it clear that their relationship is free of any toxicity.

Let’s remember that Number 18 started as a villain in the Cell arc, she went on to become a fighter for good when Krillin showed her mercy and did not destroy her when she was still a robot. Since then we have seen how he has fought for Earth in the Majin Buu arc, as well as in the Tournament of Power and in the defense against Moro’s forces. It will be interesting if he has a similar role in the future.

Number 18 and Krillin are a great couple. Although Milk and Goku, or Bulma and Vegeta come to mind for many, here we see a case where the couple continues to participate in the great events of this constantly expanding universe, and they are not left out of the action.

Via: Dragon Ball Super